Search for Southern California mudslide victims
Rescue workers scour through cars for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers enter properties to look for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillomore
A search and rescue dog is guided through properties after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Boulders surround a mud-filled property after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers search properties looking for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillmore
Rescue workers scour through cars after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
A mud-filled property after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers search properties looking for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grilmore
Rescue workers scour through properties for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillmore
Firefighters Brandon Bennewate (R), and Billy Wren dig through mud searching for bodies after mudslides in soumore
Rescue workers scour through properties for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillmore
Rescue workers search a car for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Monticeto Firefighters Dana St. Oegger (L) and Rod Walkup search for bodies as officials continued search and more
A rescue worker searches through deep mud after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
Rescue workers scour through a car after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
A rescue worker scour through properties for missing persons after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/ Kyle Grilmore
Trees and mud-covered furniture push through a home after a mudslide in Montecito. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
Firefighter Brandon Bennewate digs through mud searching for bodies after mudslides in southern California lefmore
Montecito firefighters search for bodies at an underpass after recent mudslides, in Montecito. REUTERS/Daniel more
Damage from recent mudslides is shown surrounding San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. REUTERS/Alex Dobuzinskis
次のスライドショー
Mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Clashes in Athens
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
その他のスライドショー
Mudslides hit Southern California
Rescue personnel continued searching for victims where mudslides slammed into homes, covered highways and swept away vehicles.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"
Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.
Clashes in Athens
Protesters clash with police during a demonstration against planned government reforms.
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea
Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into flames.
Critics Choice Awards red carpet
Style from the Critics Choice red carpet.