Searching for migrants on the Mediterranean
Libyan migrants on a wooden boat celebrate and take selfies during a rescue operation by the migrant search anmore
Libyan migrants on a wooden boat await rescue by the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Libyan migrants on a wooden boat are rescued by crew members of the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Italian Coast Guard rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) transfers Libyan migrants from the MV Seefuchs to tmore
Injured Libyan migrants on a wooden boat await rescue. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Blankets, water bottles and a fuel tank are seen in an abandoned fibreglass boat recovered by the MV Seefuchs.more
Libyan migrants on the MV Seefuchs wait to be transferred to the Italian Coast Guard vessel Dattilo. REUTERS/Dmore
A Libyan migrant on the MV Seefuchs waits to be transferred to the Italian Coast Guard vessel Dattilo (not picmore
Crew members man the bridge of the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Libyan migrants sleep on the MV Seefuchs after being rescued. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The Italian Coast Guard vessel Dattilo waits to take on board a group of Libyan migrants. REUTERS/Darrin Zammimore
The MV Seefuchs sails in a lightning storm in the search and rescue zone off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Darrimore
A Libyan migrant on crutches, on board the MV Seefuchs, uses a satellite phone as he waits to be transferred tmore
Crew members of the MV Seefuchs (L) of the German NGO Sea-Eye transfer fuel supplies to crew members from the more
A crew member watches the sunrise from the stern of the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An abandoned fibreglass boat used by migrants is seen from the MV Seefuchs. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
