エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 8日 04:00 JST

Selfies of war

Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May more

Reuters / 2016年 5月 30日 Monday
Shi'ite fighters take a selfie while firing artillery towards Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 16
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist mimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 6日 Thursday
Members of the Libyan army's special forces take a selfie before entering the area of clashes with Islamist militants in their last stronghold in Benghazi, Libya, July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
Close
2 / 16
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 26日 Wednesday
An American soldier takes a selfie at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 16
Members of Iraqi military forces take a selfie in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of Iraqi military forces take a selfie in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Members of Iraqi military forces take a selfie in western Mosul, Iraq June 5, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
4 / 16
Iraqi rapid response forces take a selfie outside a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi rapid response forces take a selfie outside a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi more

Reuters / 2017年 1月 9日 Monday
Iraqi rapid response forces take a selfie outside a hospital damaged by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 16
A soldier takes a selfie as a rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A soldier takes a selfie as a rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Smore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 6日 Sunday
A soldier takes a selfie as a rocket lies on his thigh during fighting with Islamic States militants, in the Shahrazad disrict of eastern Mosul, Iraq, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
6 / 16
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie during a short break from battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul, Iraq October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie during a short break from battle with Islamic State militants at Jamore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 28日 Friday
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie during a short break from battle with Islamic State militants at Jarbuah village near Bashiqa near Mosul, Iraq October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
7 / 16
People take a selfie inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

People take a selfie inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / 2017年 2月 14日 Tuesday
People take a selfie inside Aleppo's Umayyad mosque, Syria January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
8 / 16
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamicmore

Reuters / 2017年 1月 10日 Tuesday
A member of the federal police forces takes a selfie in front of a defaced black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, during a battle with Islamic State militants, in the Wahda district of eastern Mosul, Iraq, January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 16
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul, Iraq, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Air Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic smore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 28日 Friday
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter takes a selfie with children after recapturing the Fadiliya village from Islamic state militants, in Nawaran North of Mosul, Iraq, October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Air Jalal
Close
10 / 16
Federal police forces members take a selfie in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Federal police forces members take a selfie in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjamore

Reuters / 2016年 10月 27日 Thursday
Federal police forces members take a selfie in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
11 / 16
Rebel fighters take a selfie near a road sign in Dabek town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Rebel fighters take a selfie near a road sign in Dabek town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 16, 20more

Reuters / 2016年 10月 17日 Monday
Rebel fighters take a selfie near a road sign in Dabek town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 16, 2016. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
12 / 16
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters pose for the photographer near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters pose for the photographer near the frontline of the fight against more

Reuters / 2016年 5月 24日 Tuesday
Iraqi security forces with Shi'ite fighters pose for the photographer near the frontline of the fight against Islamic State militants near Falluja, Iraq, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 16
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque, pictured after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces from Islamic State militants at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque, picturedmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 30日 Friday
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque, pictured after it was retaken by the Iraqi forces from Islamic State militants at the Old City in Mosul, Iraq June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
14 / 16
Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during clashes with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad district of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during clashes with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad dmore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 5日 Saturday
Iraqi soldiers take a selfie during clashes with Islamic State fighters near the front line in the Shahrazad district of eastern Mosul, Iraq November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
15 / 16
Rebel fighters take a selfie, western Aleppo city, Syria November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Rebel fighters take a selfie, western Aleppo city, Syria November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / 2016年 11月 4日 Friday
Rebel fighters take a selfie, western Aleppo city, Syria November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

次のスライドショー

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Stray bullets in Rio's turf war

Rio de Janeiro has been stunned by a rash of stray bullets hitting innocent bystanders as law enforcement and criminals battle over turf.

2017年 07月 8日
Merkel hosts the G20

Merkel hosts the G20

German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the leaders of G20 nations in host city Hamburg.

2017年 07月 8日
North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea tests first ICBM

North Korea said its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), which some experts believe has the range to reach Alaska and the Pacific...

2017年 07月 8日
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.

2017年 07月 8日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング