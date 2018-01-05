Skiers take flight at Four Hills
Austria's Stefan Kraft in action at the Four Hills Ski Jumping Tournament. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Germany's Constantin Schmid. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Finland's Eetu Nousiainen. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Austria's Gregor Schlierenzauer. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Norway's Robert Johansson. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Germany's Richard Freitag. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Norway's Anders Fannemel. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Japan's Noriaki Kasai. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Germany's Stephan Leyhe. Picture taken through the windnet. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Poland's Kamil Stoch. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Poland's Stefan Hula. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Norway's Robert Johansson. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Japan's Taku Takeuchi. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
