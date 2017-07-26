Smuggled animals
A king cobra snake seen coming out of container of chips in this undated handout photo obtained July 25, 2017.more
Black spotted freshwater turtles are pictured after they were seized in a raid, at Sindh Wildlife Department imore
A policeman holds a water bottle with a yellow-crested cockatoo put inside for illegal trade, at the customs omore
A wildlife department official holds a Malayan sun bear for the media in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 24, 201more
Cambodian police officers hold a python before handing it to members of the NGO WildAid, after it was recoveremore
A baby orangutan lies in a plastic crate, after it was seized from a wildlife trafficking syndicate, at a polimore
A veterinarian holds a Mexican tarantula, which had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illmore
A keeper gives peanut to an orangutan inside a cage shortly after it arrived from Thailand at Halim Perdanakusmore
A turtle is seen as Cambodian police officers hand over wild animals to members of the WildAid NGO, after theymore
A plastic bag containing thousands of confiscated elvers (young eels) are shown to media at a cargo terminal imore
An officer holds a baby saltwater crocodile at BKSDA (Natural Resources Conservation Board) office in Yogyakarmore
Long-tailed macaque babies are seen inside a basket as police seized a truck smuggling them from Vietnam to Chmore
Rescued baby iguanas are pictured in a cardboard box, in an office of the Ministry of Environment in San Jose,more
A Mexican coyote, that had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, is seen through tmore
Falcons are seen at the offices of Sindh Wildlife Police after they were seized in Karachi, Pakistan, October more
Terrapins are seen during a news conference in San Salvador, El Salvador, October 29, 2014. More than 90 turtlmore
A slow loris, seized during an operation against illegal wildlife traders, is carried in a cage by a wildlife more
A worker holds a green turtle (Chelonia mydas) after unloading it from a truck in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Mmore
A woman on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne shows the 51 live tropical fish hidden in a specially designedmore
A coati, which had been rescued from a home along with two others of its kind, sits inside its enclosure at thmore
A newborn baby pangolin climbs the walls of a cage in Bangkok, Thailand, April 20, 2011. The Thai custom officmore
Tarantulas, shipped by a German national into the United States by mail and confiscated by the U.S. Fish and Wmore
A serpent eagle sits inside its cage after being seized from illegal traders, at Manila's police district, Phimore
Spider monkeys, that had been found on a bus inside a bag with three dead monkeys, rest in a hammock at the Femore
A black rattlesnake, which had been rescued with other animals while being trafficked illegally, is seen insidmore
African grey parrots rescued from an illegal trader by Ugandan officials at the Uganda-Democratic Republic of more
A Pakistan customs official releases a falcon seized during a raid in Karachi, in Kirthar National Park, Pakismore
