South African President Jacob Zuma resigns
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma celebrates with his supporters after he survived a no-confidence motion in...more
Jacob Zuma sings for his supporters at the Pietermaritzburg high court outside Durban, South Africa August 4,...more
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma and his wife Thobeka Madiba Zuma are seen at the G20 summit in Hamburg,...more
South African President Jacob Zuma (L) and FIFA president Sepp Blatter arrive for the 2010 World Cup draw in...more
Former South African President Nelson Mandela (C) and his wife Graca Machel (R) talk to President Jacob Zuma...more
Former South African deputy-President Jacob Zuma stands in the dock during the judgement in his trial for rape...more
U.S. President Barack Obama (L) meets with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma at the annual G8 Summit in...more
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and South Africa's President Jacob Zuma attend a photo call after a...more
Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during their...more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets South Africa's President Jacob Zuma during a ceremonial welcome on Horse...more
Jacob Zuma, the newly elected leader of South Africa's ANC, dances a traditional zulu dance during a low-key...more
South Africa's President Jacob Zuma holds up a banknote bearing the face of former President Nelson Mandela in...more
President Jacob Zuma dances at a victory rally of his ruling African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg...more
President of South Africa Jacob Zuma gestures as he sings to his supporters at the 54th National Conference of...more
