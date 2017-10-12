エディション:
Spain celebrates National Day amid Catalonia turmoil

A small group of protesters clash on the fringes of a demonstration in Barcelona. Police intervened to stop the scuffle when demonstrators threw chairs and cafe tables. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / 2017年 10月 12日 Thursday
A small group of protesters clash on the fringes of a demonstration in Barcelona. Police intervened to stop the scuffle when demonstrators threw chairs and cafe tables. REUTERS/Reuters TV
People shout slogans during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People shout slogans during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ultra right-wing demonstrators burn "Esteladas" (Catalan separatist flags) during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Ultra right-wing demonstrators burn "Esteladas" (Catalan separatist flags) during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People walk with a huge Catalan flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People walk with a huge Catalan flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People shout slogans during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People shout slogans during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Two parachutists, one with a large Spanish flag, descend during celebrations to mark Spain's National Day in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Two parachutists, one with a large Spanish flag, descend during celebrations to mark Spain's National Day in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A man holds a Spanish flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A man holds a Spanish flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soldiers take part in a parade during celebrations to mark Spain's National Day in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Soldiers take part in a parade during celebrations to mark Spain's National Day in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Ultra right-wing demonstrators burn "Esteladas" (Catalan Separatist flags) during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Ultra right-wing demonstrators burn "Esteladas" (Catalan Separatist flags) during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Catalan flags are set on fire at an ultra right wing demonstrators' march during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Catalan flags are set on fire at an ultra right wing demonstrators' march during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
People walk with a Spanish, European and Catalan flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

People walk with a Spanish, European and Catalan flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Ultra right wing demonstrators march during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Ultra right wing demonstrators march during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Four Eurofighter jets take part in a flypast as part of celebrations to mark Spain's National Day in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

Four Eurofighter jets take part in a flypast as part of celebrations to mark Spain's National Day in Madrid. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
People walk under a huge Catalan flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

People walk under a huge Catalan flag during Spain's National Day in Barcelona. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
