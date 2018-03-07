エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 03月 8日 00:10 JST

Sri Lanka declares state of emergency

Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka has declared a nationwide state of emergency for 10 days to stop the spread of communal violence after clashes erupted between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 10
Sri Lanka's police officers stand guard on a main road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka shut down social messaging networks including Facebook to control violence targeted at the country's minority Muslims, officials said, even after the imposition of emergency in the Buddhist-majority island. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's police officers stand guard on a main road after a clash between two communities in Digana,...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
Sri Lanka's police officers stand guard on a main road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. Sri Lanka shut down social messaging networks including Facebook to control violence targeted at the country's minority Muslims, officials said, even after the imposition of emergency in the Buddhist-majority island. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 10
A man searches through debris inside a burnt shop after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

A man searches through debris inside a burnt shop after a clash between two communities in Digana, central...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
A man searches through debris inside a burnt shop after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 10
A mobile phone screen shows that Face Book page can not open after government decided to shut down social messaging networks including Facebook islandwide in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A mobile phone screen shows that Face Book page can not open after government decided to shut down social...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 7日 Wednesday
A mobile phone screen shows that Face Book page can not open after government decided to shut down social messaging networks including Facebook islandwide in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Close
4 / 10
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 10
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 10
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 10
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 10
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana,...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 10
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two...more

Reuters / 2018年 3月 6日 Tuesday
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district of Kandy, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
The world's richest billionaires

The world's richest billionaires

次のスライドショー

The world's richest billionaires

The world's richest billionaires

The 30 richest people on Earth right now.

2018年 03月 7日
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said he was resigning, a decision that came after he lost a fight within the White House over plans to impose hefty...

2018年 03月 7日
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 Academy Awards.

2018年 03月 7日
Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta

Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta

Aid trucks reach Syria's eastern Ghouta region for the first time since the start of one of the war's deadliest assaults, but pulled out of Douma after shelling...

2018年 03月 7日

その他のスライドショー

Geneva Auto Show

Geneva Auto Show

New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.

The world's richest billionaires

The world's richest billionaires

The 30 richest people on Earth right now.

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns

Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said he was resigning, a decision that came after he lost a fight within the White House over plans to impose hefty steel and aluminium tariffs.

Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach

Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach

With her brusque style, salty language and emphasis on discipline, 92-year-old youth soccer coach Maria Angelica Ramos is helping to turn young children into fully fledged footballers in Peru.

Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 Academy Awards.

Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta

Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta

Aid trucks reach Syria's eastern Ghouta region for the first time since the start of one of the war's deadliest assaults, but pulled out of Douma after shelling started without fully unloading supplies during a nine-hour stay.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan

Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan

A least a dozen people were arrested after supporters of Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside a Michigan college campus where the white nationalist was scheduled to speak.

Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

Mushers from around the world embark on Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング