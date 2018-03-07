Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
Sri Lanka's navy soldier stands guard near a burnt shop and a motorbike after a clash between two communities...more
Sri Lanka's police officers stand guard on a main road after a clash between two communities in Digana,...more
A man searches through debris inside a burnt shop after a clash between two communities in Digana, central...more
A mobile phone screen shows that Face Book page can not open after government decided to shut down social...more
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two...more
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two...more
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard a road after a clash between two communities in Digana, central district...more
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two...more
Sri Lanka's army soldiers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two communities in Digana,...more
Sri Lanka's Special Task Force and Police officers stand guard near a burnt house after a clash between two...more
次のスライドショー
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns
Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said he was resigning, a decision that came after he lost a fight within the White House over plans to impose hefty...
Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta
Aid trucks reach Syria's eastern Ghouta region for the first time since the start of one of the war's deadliest assaults, but pulled out of Douma after shelling...
その他のスライドショー
Geneva Auto Show
New models and fresh concepts at the Geneva Motor Show.
White House economic adviser Gary Cohn resigns
Trump's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, said he was resigning, a decision that came after he lost a fight within the White House over plans to impose hefty steel and aluminium tariffs.
Peru's 92-year-old soccer coach
With her brusque style, salty language and emphasis on discipline, 92-year-old youth soccer coach Maria Angelica Ramos is helping to turn young children into fully fledged footballers in Peru.
Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta
Aid trucks reach Syria's eastern Ghouta region for the first time since the start of one of the war's deadliest assaults, but pulled out of Douma after shelling started without fully unloading supplies during a nine-hour stay.
Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Clashes before Richard Spencer's speech in Michigan
A least a dozen people were arrested after supporters of Richard Spencer clashed with protesters outside a Michigan college campus where the white nationalist was scheduled to speak.
Iditarod race across Alaska
Mushers from around the world embark on Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.