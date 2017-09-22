St. Croix damage from above
A man stands outside a destroyed home in this aerial photo from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftemore
Roof shingles, a playground and the sign of a restaurant lie scattered on hurricane-battered St. Croix. REUTERmore
Toppled trees lie on a tennis court after Hurricane Maria battered St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Classrooms in severely damaged school are revealed as seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftemore
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. more
Damaged buildings and strewn debris are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurmore
Shipping containers strewn around the main port are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage fromore
A badly damaged neighborhood is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Mmore
Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from more
Residents working on their roof in badly damaged neighborhood are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveymore
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. more
Destroyed homes are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. more
