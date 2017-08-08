Stargazers view a lunar eclipse
Temple of Poseidon is seen as a full moon is partially covered by the Earth's shadow during a lunar eclipse inmore
A natural gas-fired power plant recently constructed by Siemens is seen during a partial lunar eclipse of the more
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse over Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse between buildings in Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jomore
A crane is seen while the moon rises during a partial lunar eclipse over Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi
A partial lunar eclipse is pictured beside a building in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The view of the rising moon during a partial lunar eclipse is distorted by hot air rising from a chimney stackmore
A picture shows the moon during a partial lunar eclipse as seen in the sky in Baghdad,Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier al-more
The moon rises with the earth casting a shadow on it behind a construction crane during a partial lunar eclipsmore
The rising moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse behind the chimney stacks of an electric power station more
