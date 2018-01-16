エディション:
Starlings in the sky

A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
