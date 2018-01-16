Starlings in the sky
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more
Migrating starlings are seen before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. Rmore
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more
Migrating starlings are seen as they rest on a fence before murmuration in the sky near the village of Beit Kamore
A murmuration of migrating starlings is seen across the sky near the village of Beit Kama in southern Israel. more
次のスライドショー
Rwanda's mountain gorillas
Mountain gorillas are under threat from poaching, war and habitat loss in Rwanda.
Venezuela's empty shelves
Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.
Iranian oil tanker ablaze in East China Sea
Rescue boats resume their search in choppy waters for any survivors from the stricken Iranian oil tanker that collided with a freight ship and burst into...
Northern Ireland hidden in fog
Heavy fog cancels flights in Belfast.
その他のスライドショー
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Almost four months ago, Hurricane Maria decimated the U.S. territory's outdated electric grid so forcefully that 40 percent of its 3.4 million residents remain without power.
Detroit Auto Show
Highlights from the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Dakar Rally 2018
Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.
Pope visits Chile and Peru
Pope Francis arrived in Chile, the first stop in a trip that includes Peru, as he hopes to inject new confidence in two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.
Best of Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Protesting the pope
Demonstrators clash with police during protests against a sexual abuse scandal and the $17 million cost of Pope Francis' visit to Chile.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
Philippines orders the forced evacuation of residents after the Mayon volcano spews ash.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.