Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Freddy Cuevas, parents of two girls who were chased down and brutally murdered and whose deaths were among a string of 17 Long Island slayings that have been attributed to Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13, cry as U.S. President Donald Trump introduces them during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Close