2018年 01月 31日

State of the Union

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump arrives in the House Chamber to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump arrives in the House Chamber to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump arrives in the House Chamber to deliver his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise points after being acknowledged during President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise points after being acknowledged during President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

2018年 1月 31日
U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise points after being acknowledged during President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2018年 1月 31日
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reacts to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
American student Otto Warmbier's parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier applaud as President Donald Trump talks about the death of their son Otto after his arrest in North Korea during the State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

American student Otto Warmbier's parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier applaud as President Donald Trump talks aboutmore

2018年 1月 31日
American student Otto Warmbier's parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier applaud as President Donald Trump talks about the death of their son Otto after his arrest in North Korea during the State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Senators, including Elizabeth Warren, Tim Kaine, Ed Markey and Bernie Sanders, listen to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Senators, including Elizabeth Warren, Tim Kaine, Ed Markey and Bernie Sanders, listen to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2018年 1月 31日
U.S. Senators, including Elizabeth Warren, Tim Kaine, Ed Markey and Bernie Sanders, listen to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
First lady Melania Trump applauds with second lady Karen Pence during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump applauds with second lady Karen Pence during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2018年 1月 31日
First lady Melania Trump applauds with second lady Karen Pence during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald J. Trump gestures at the podium in front of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan during his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Donald J. Trump gestures at the podium in front of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the Housmore

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald J. Trump gestures at the podium in front of Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan during his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi react to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi react to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2018年 1月 31日
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi react to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Democratic members of Congress wearing kente cloths in honor of countries allegedly disparaged by President Donald Trump listen to his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Democratic members of Congress wearing kente cloths in honor of countries allegedly disparaged by President Domore

2018年 1月 31日
Democratic members of Congress wearing kente cloths in honor of countries allegedly disparaged by President Donald Trump listen to his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House chief of staff General John Kelly applauds as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House chief of staff General John Kelly applauds as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2018年 1月 31日
White House chief of staff General John Kelly applauds as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
First lady Melania Trump remains seated while applauding during a standing ovation at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

First lady Melania Trump remains seated while applauding during a standing ovation at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2018年 1月 31日
First lady Melania Trump remains seated while applauding during a standing ovation at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, watch during the president's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, watch during the president's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2018年 1月 31日
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, watch during the president's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Freddy Cuevas, parents of two girls who were chased down and brutally murdered and whose deaths were among a string of 17 Long Island slayings that have been attributed to Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13, cry as U.S. President Donald Trump introduces them during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Freddy Cuevas, parents of two girls who were chased more

2018年 1月 31日
Elizabeth Alvarado, Robert Mickens, Evelyn Rodriguez, and Freddy Cuevas, parents of two girls who were chased down and brutally murdered and whose deaths were among a string of 17 Long Island slayings that have been attributed to Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13, cry as U.S. President Donald Trump introduces them during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2018年 1月 31日
Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump points towards Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker�Paul�Ryan�during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump points towards Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump points towards Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker�Paul�Ryan�during his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
President Donald Trump's cabinet applaud him as he arrives for his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Donald Trump's cabinet applaud him as he arrives for his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump's cabinet applaud him as he arrives for his State of the Union address. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session more

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Secretary of Defense Gen. Jim Mattis, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Secretary of Defense Gen. Jim Mattis, Secretary of the Treasury Stevmore

2018年 1月 31日
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Secretary of Defense Gen. Jim Mattis, Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump delivers his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
House Minotity Leader Nancy Pelosi talks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Patty Murray prior to President Donald Trump delivering his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

House Minotity Leader Nancy Pelosi talks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Patty Murray prmore

2018年 1月 31日
House Minotity Leader Nancy Pelosi talks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Patty Murray prior to President Donald Trump delivering his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

2018年 1月 31日
President Donald Trump arrives to deliver his first State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
White House senior advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

White House senior advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

2018年 1月 31日
White House senior advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump arrive for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan chat as they await President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan chat as they await President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

2018年 1月 31日
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan chat as they await President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis
First lady Melania Trump waves prior to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

First lady Melania Trump waves prior to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2018年 1月 31日
First lady Melania Trump waves prior to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool

Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer, U.S. Suprmore

2018年 1月 31日
Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Elena Kagan, U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch attend President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Win McNamee/Pool
President Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr arrive to sit in the first lady's box ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr arrive to sit in the first lady's box ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis

2018年 1月 31日
President Trump's sons Eric and Don Jr arrive to sit in the first lady's box ahead of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. REUTERS/Leah Millis
