エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 18日 03:20 JST

Staving off disease in Rohingya refugee camps

A Rohingya refugee boy who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by UNICEF workers as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue his way to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

A Rohingya refugee boy who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, gets an oral cholera vaccine, distribmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
A Rohingya refugee boy who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by UNICEF workers as he waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue his way to the refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
1 / 16
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, receive bottles of water as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way to refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, receive bottles of water as they wait to rmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 17日 Tuesday
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before, receive bottles of water as they wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way to refugee camps, in Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 17, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Close
2 / 16
A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International in Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams Internmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A woman comforts her husband suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International in Kutupalong camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 16
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the help of volunteers and local NGOs, in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. The WHO began distributing 900,000 doses of cholera vaccine on Tuesday in Bangladesh's camps for Rohingya refugees fleeing from Myanmar, as authorities rush to prevent a major outbreak of the deadly disease. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) withmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine, distributed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) with the help of volunteers and local NGOs, in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. The WHO began distributing 900,000 doses of cholera vaccine on Tuesday in Bangladesh's camps for Rohingya refugees fleeing from Myanmar, as authorities rush to prevent a major outbreak of the deadly disease. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 16
Bottles with cholera vaccines to be distributed among Rohingya refugees in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. Doctors in two clinics have told Reuters that there have been several cases of patients with the symptoms of cholera, a virulent diarrhea that kills within 36 hours if not treated. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Bottles with cholera vaccines to be distributed among Rohingya refugees in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Ocmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Bottles with cholera vaccines to be distributed among Rohingya refugees in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. Doctors in two clinics have told Reuters that there have been several cases of patients with the symptoms of cholera, a virulent diarrhea that kills within 36 hours if not treated. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
5 / 16
Temporary healthcare centers, where the oral cholera vaccine provided by the WHO is administered, are seen marked with yellow flags in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. The cholera vaccination campaign in Bangladesh, the second largest in history, will be crucial to containing any outbreak, said Dr N. Paranietharan, the WHO's representative in Bangladesh. More than 1,000 people will fan out across the sprawling camps on the southern tip of Bangladesh that are home to more than 519,000 Rohingya Muslims. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Temporary healthcare centers, where the oral cholera vaccine provided by the WHO is administered, are seen marmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
Temporary healthcare centers, where the oral cholera vaccine provided by the WHO is administered, are seen marked with yellow flags in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. The cholera vaccination campaign in Bangladesh, the second largest in history, will be crucial to containing any outbreak, said Dr N. Paranietharan, the WHO's representative in Bangladesh. More than 1,000 people will fan out across the sprawling camps on the southern tip of Bangladesh that are home to more than 519,000 Rohingya Muslims. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 16
A man who was brought with some injuries and suffering from severe diarrhoea, recovers at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 6, 2017. "I believe we are facing a tsunami. We just don't know if it's going to be 10 feet or 50 feet," said Bruce Murray, a physician at the clinic. "Cholera is known to be endemic in Bangladesh and now we are bringing in half a million people in squalid conditions and it's got to be inevitable. It's a matter of when it hits, rather than if," he said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A man who was brought with some injuries and suffering from severe diarrhoea, recovers at a dysentery clinic rmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
A man who was brought with some injuries and suffering from severe diarrhoea, recovers at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 6, 2017. "I believe we are facing a tsunami. We just don't know if it's going to be 10 feet or 50 feet," said Bruce Murray, a physician at the clinic. "Cholera is known to be endemic in Bangladesh and now we are bringing in half a million people in squalid conditions and it's got to be inevitable. It's a matter of when it hits, rather than if," he said. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 16
A child suffering from severe diarrhoea is brought to a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 7, 2017. Murray said there could be "tens of thousands" of victims in an outbreak. Paranietharan said his organization had the capacity to handle 70,000 cholera cases. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A child suffering from severe diarrhoea is brought to a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International atmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
A child suffering from severe diarrhoea is brought to a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 7, 2017. Murray said there could be "tens of thousands" of victims in an outbreak. Paranietharan said his organization had the capacity to handle 70,000 cholera cases. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 16
Bruce Murray, a physician at the dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International, rests after treating patients suffering from severe diarrhoea at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 6, 2017. As well as a handful of clinics, mobile teams are ready to go to inaccessible parts of the camps with oral rehydration salts that can save cholera patients if they can't get access to intravenous fluids. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Bruce Murray, a physician at the dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International, rests after treating patmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
Bruce Murray, a physician at the dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International, rests after treating patients suffering from severe diarrhoea at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 6, 2017. As well as a handful of clinics, mobile teams are ready to go to inaccessible parts of the camps with oral rehydration salts that can save cholera patients if they can't get access to intravenous fluids. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 16
A woman holds her child suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A woman holds her child suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams Internationmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
A woman holds her child suffering from severe diarrhoea at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 7, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 16
People suffering from severe diarrhoea lie in beds as they are treated at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People suffering from severe diarrhoea lie in beds as they are treated at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Temore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
People suffering from severe diarrhoea lie in beds as they are treated at a dysentery clinic run by Medical Teams International at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 16
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. Aid workers worry they lack the staff to get the vaccines out quickly, while the WHO says it urgently needs $10.2 million to do the job properly. The first round of the vaccination campaign will cover 650,000 people aged one year and older. A second round will target 250,000 children aged between one and five with an additional dose for extra protection. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. Aimore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
A Rohingya refugee child gets an oral cholera vaccine in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. Aid workers worry they lack the staff to get the vaccines out quickly, while the WHO says it urgently needs $10.2 million to do the job properly. The first round of the vaccination campaign will cover 650,000 people aged one year and older. A second round will target 250,000 children aged between one and five with an additional dose for extra protection. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
12 / 16
A healthcare member counts the cholera vaccines in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A healthcare member counts the cholera vaccines in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
A healthcare member counts the cholera vaccines in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
13 / 16
Rohingya refugee volunteers line up with numbers to form groups before the cholera vaccine distribution in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Rohingya refugee volunteers line up with numbers to form groups before the cholera vaccine distribution in a rmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 11日 Wednesday
Rohingya refugee volunteers line up with numbers to form groups before the cholera vaccine distribution in a refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
14 / 16
Rohingya refugees gather in front of a temporary healthcare center to get an oral cholera vaccine in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees gather in front of a temporary healthcare center to get an oral cholera vaccine in the Jamtomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
Rohingya refugees gather in front of a temporary healthcare center to get an oral cholera vaccine in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
15 / 16
A healthcare member applies a gentian violet mark on a Rohingya refugee's finger after administering cholera vaccine in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A healthcare member applies a gentian violet mark on a Rohingya refugee's finger after administering cholera vmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 10日 Tuesday
A healthcare member applies a gentian violet mark on a Rohingya refugee's finger after administering cholera vaccine in the Jamtoli refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

次のスライドショー

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

2017年 10月 18日
Flooding in Vietnam

Flooding in Vietnam

Heavy rain triggers floods and landslides in Vietnam.

2017年 10月 17日
Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

2017年 10月 17日
Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

2017年 10月 17日

その他のスライドショー

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

South Africa's boxing grannies

South Africa's boxing grannies

Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング