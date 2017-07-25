Stocking up before Venezuela's strike
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017.
People search for food in garbage bags next to a supermarket in Caracas.
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas.
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. Venezuela is undergoing a major economic crisis.
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People gather to buy food and other staple goods outside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
