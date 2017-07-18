エディション:
Streets of Russia's World Cup host cities

People walk on the street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People walk on the street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 Tuesday
People walk on the street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk on Leningradskaya street in Samara,. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People walk on Leningradskaya street in Samara,. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 Tuesday
People walk on Leningradskaya street in Samara,. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Women paint on a street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Women paint on a street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 Tuesday
Women paint on a street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man rides a bike along an embankment of Volga river in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A man rides a bike along an embankment of Volga river in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A man rides a bike along an embankment of Volga river in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman looks out of window in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman looks out of window in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 Tuesday
A woman looks out of window in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People exercise at a public park in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People exercise at a public park in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 Tuesday
People exercise at a public park in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk on Lenin Avenue in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People walk on Lenin Avenue in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
People walk on Lenin Avenue in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People walk at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People walk at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
People walk at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
People sit at a cafe in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Children play soccer in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Children play soccer in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 Sunday
Children play soccer in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 Sunday
People are silhouetted in front of a musical fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Children cool off in a fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Children cool off in a fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 Monday
Children cool off in a fountain at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Women pose for a picture at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Women pose for a picture at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
Women pose for a picture at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
Mordovian State University is seen at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Mordovian State University is seen at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
Mordovian State University is seen at the Millennium square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman walks on Leninskaya street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman walks on Leninskaya street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 Tuesday
A woman walks on Leninskaya street in Samara. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People ride a tram in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People ride a tram in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
People ride a tram in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
People sit on benches next to a street in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

People sit on benches next to a street in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 Saturday
People sit on benches next to a street in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A man takes pictures from the hill near the confluence of Oka and Volga rivers in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A man takes pictures from the hill near the confluence of Oka and Volga rivers in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/Davmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A man takes pictures from the hill near the confluence of Oka and Volga rivers in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A woman sells ice cream at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A woman sells ice cream at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 Sunday
A woman sells ice cream at the Millennium Square in Saransk. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Reuters / 2017年 7月 12日 Wednesday
A couple sits on the bench in Nizhny Novgorod. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
