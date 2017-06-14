Streets of Venezuela
A child affected by tear gas is assisted by volunteer members of a primary care response team during a rally amore
Protesters hug during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ivmore
A woman reacts to tear gas during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracasmore
Protesters run during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. The writinmore
Protesters run during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Camore
People walk past the broken fencing of a building after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in amore
Protesters gather material to block a street during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's govmore
A woman walks through a broken door after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside a rmore
A man stands in a garage and next to a car with a shattered window after opposition supporters and security fomore
A man walks through a broken main gate after opposition supporters and security forces clashed in and outside more
Protesters react in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Supremore
Protesters hug in front of a fire burning at the entrance of a building, housing the magistracy of the Suprememore
Protesters crouch behind their shields outside a building housing the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justimore
A protester shields a pedestrian during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTmore
Protesters vandalize a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, during a rally amore
An injured protester is assisted during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTmore
Demonstrators prepare to block a street during protests against Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro governmenmore
Demonstrators roll on skateboards on a list of the victims of the violence during protests against Venezuela'smore
Protesters hide behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. more
Protesters stand outside a burning bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, durimore
A protester sits behind a barricade during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. Rmore
Protesters help an injured fellow protester during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Camore
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, more
次のスライドショー
Displaced from Raqqa
As the Raqqa offensive to retake the Syrian stronghold of Islamic State, tens of thousands of people have been uprooted by the fighting.
Rainbow flag burned at Ukraine Pride event
Anti-LGBT protesters burned a rainbow flag during the opening ceremony of Kiev Pride 2017 in the Ukrainian capital.
Children in flight from western Mosul
Children flee in the arms of loved ones as the assault bears down on Islamic State's last remaining enclave in Mosul.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
The seizure of Marawi by hundreds of local and foreign fighters has alarmed Southeast Asian nations, which fear Islamic State is trying to establish a...
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.