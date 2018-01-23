エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 01月 24日 05:20 JST

Stuck!

Rescue workers remove a car that crashed into a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according to local media, in Santa Ana, California, January 14, 2018. OCFA PIO/via REUTERS

Rescue workers remove a car that crashed into a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, accomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Rescue workers remove a car that crashed into a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according to local media, in Santa Ana, California, January 14, 2018. OCFA PIO/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 26
A car dangles off the second floor of a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according to local media, in Santa Ana, California, January 14, 2018. OCFA PIO/via REUTERS

A car dangles off the second floor of a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according tomore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
A car dangles off the second floor of a building after speeding into a median and going airborne, according to local media, in Santa Ana, California, January 14, 2018. OCFA PIO/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 26
A crocodile, that has had a motorcycle tire around its neck for at least two years, sunbathes on a beach in Palu City, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, January 16, 2018. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS

A crocodile, that has had a motorcycle tire around its neck for at least two years, sunbathes on a beach in Pamore

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A crocodile, that has had a motorcycle tire around its neck for at least two years, sunbathes on a beach in Palu City, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, January 16, 2018. Antara Foto/Mohamad Hamzah/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 26
A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Provincemore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 31日 Tuesday
A man lies on the ground as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 26
Rescuers save a man with equipment as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescuers save a man with equipment as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujiamore

Reuters / 2016年 5月 31日 Tuesday
Rescuers save a man with equipment as his head is stuck in a washing machine in Fuqing county of Fuzhou, Fujian Province, China, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 26
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron and into an adjacent building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media, at Malta International Airport in Luqa, Malta, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron anmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 28日 Thursday
A privately owned Dassault Falcon 7X business jet aircraft is seen after it was blown off the airport apron and into an adjacent building as strong winds hit the Maltese islands, according to local media, at Malta International Airport in Luqa, Malta, December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
6 / 26
Rescue workers try to help a driver out of his car, after the vehicle was stuck over an alley in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 4, 2014. The car rolled off the edge of a road after the driver was late to brake, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Rescue workers try to help a driver out of his car, after the vehicle was stuck over an alley in Wenzhou, Zhejmore

Reuters / 2014年 8月 5日 Tuesday
Rescue workers try to help a driver out of his car, after the vehicle was stuck over an alley in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, August 4, 2014. The car rolled off the edge of a road after the driver was late to brake, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 26
Pigs are seen trapped in a partially submerged pig pen after heavy rainfall hit Youyang county of Chongqing municipality, China, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Pigs are seen trapped in a partially submerged pig pen after heavy rainfall hit Youyang county of Chongqing mumore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 12日 Friday
Pigs are seen trapped in a partially submerged pig pen after heavy rainfall hit Youyang county of Chongqing municipality, China, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 26
Firemen rescue a boy whose head is stuck between protective bars outside a window in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Firemen rescue a boy whose head is stuck between protective bars outside a window in Wuhan, Hubei Province, Chmore

Reuters / 2016年 4月 13日 Wednesday
Firemen rescue a boy whose head is stuck between protective bars outside a window in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 26
Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa is shown stuck in a chimney in this handout photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department and released to Reuters October 20, 2014. Nunez-Figueroa tried to sneak into a house through the chimney, got stuck and had to be rescued by fire-fighters, who used dish soap to help extricate the soot-covered intruder, authorities said. Local media reports say the woman, identified by police as Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa, 30, tried on Sunday to enter the Los Angeles-area house of a man who said he met her online, and that when she got stuck she started screaming for help. Nunez-Figueroa was later arrested for illegal entry and providing false information to a police officer, which involved her misrepresenting her identity, said Ventura County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Don Aguilar. REUTERS/Ventura County Sheriff Department/Handout via Reuters

Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa is shown stuck in a chimney in this handout photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Demore

Reuters / 2014年 10月 21日 Tuesday
Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa is shown stuck in a chimney in this handout photo from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department and released to Reuters October 20, 2014. Nunez-Figueroa tried to sneak into a house through the chimney, got stuck and had to be rescued by fire-fighters, who used dish soap to help extricate the soot-covered intruder, authorities said. Local media reports say the woman, identified by police as Genoveva Nunez-Figueroa, 30, tried on Sunday to enter the Los Angeles-area house of a man who said he met her online, and that when she got stuck she started screaming for help. Nunez-Figueroa was later arrested for illegal entry and providing false information to a police officer, which involved her misrepresenting her identity, said Ventura County Sheriff's Office spokesman Captain Don Aguilar. REUTERS/Ventura County Sheriff Department/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 26
A three-year-old boy, stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine, hooks the pinky of a firefighter during a rescue operation in Yongjia county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 10, 2014. Firefighters successfully rescued the boy, who got stuck while playing inside the washing machine, by tearing apart the machine and cutting the cylinder open, local media reported. The boy did not sustain any injuries, the report added. REUTERS/Stringer

A three-year-old boy, stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine, hooks the pinky of a firefighter during a remore

Reuters / 2014年 7月 11日 Friday
A three-year-old boy, stuck in the cylinder of a washing machine, hooks the pinky of a firefighter during a rescue operation in Yongjia county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 10, 2014. Firefighters successfully rescued the boy, who got stuck while playing inside the washing machine, by tearing apart the machine and cutting the cylinder open, local media reported. The boy did not sustain any injuries, the report added. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 26
A puppy is shown with his head stuck in the middle of a car tire rim in East Bakerfield, California, June 20, 2014. The wheel and puppy were brought into the fire station by a local resident. Fire fighters used vegetable oil to free the puppy, who was otherwise unhurt. REUTERS/James C. Dowell/Kern County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters

A puppy is shown with his head stuck in the middle of a car tire rim in East Bakerfield, California, June 20, more

Reuters / 2014年 6月 26日 Thursday
A puppy is shown with his head stuck in the middle of a car tire rim in East Bakerfield, California, June 20, 2014. The wheel and puppy were brought into the fire station by a local resident. Fire fighters used vegetable oil to free the puppy, who was otherwise unhurt. REUTERS/James C. Dowell/Kern County Fire Department/Handout via Reuters
Close
12 / 26
People try to rescue Russian base jumper Valery Rozov after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building during a 29 storey-high (116 m) base jump, in attempt to express his solidarity with Pakistan for fighting against the Islamist militancy, from a building in Karachi, Pakistan, November 1, 2009. Rozov was forced to give up after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building due to strong winds, according to local media. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

People try to rescue Russian base jumper Valery Rozov after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building durinmore

Reuters / 2009年 11月 1日 Sunday
People try to rescue Russian base jumper Valery Rozov after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building during a 29 storey-high (116 m) base jump, in attempt to express his solidarity with Pakistan for fighting against the Islamist militancy, from a building in Karachi, Pakistan, November 1, 2009. Rozov was forced to give up after his parachute got stuck in a nearby building due to strong winds, according to local media. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
13 / 26
Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, China, June 17, 2014. Liu and Jia held up an elderly who fell out her window and was stuck on a rack of an air-conditioner for five minutes, as another man Yang Ming held on to the woman with a rope from inside the room while waiting for firefighters to rescue. REUTERS/China Daily

Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, China, June 17, 2more

Reuters / 2014年 6月 24日 Tuesday
Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, China, June 17, 2014. Liu and Jia held up an elderly who fell out her window and was stuck on a rack of an air-conditioner for five minutes, as another man Yang Ming held on to the woman with a rope from inside the room while waiting for firefighters to rescue. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
14 / 26
Thai veterinarians carry a stray dog with a plastic container stuck on its head in Bangkok, Thailand, November 7, 2001. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Thai veterinarians carry a stray dog with a plastic container stuck on its head in Bangkok, Thailand, Novembermore

Reuters / 2006年 2月 8日 Wednesday
Thai veterinarians carry a stray dog with a plastic container stuck on its head in Bangkok, Thailand, November 7, 2001. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Close
15 / 26
An Afghan child stuck in a hole in the wall cries in Arghandab district Kandahar province October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan child stuck in a hole in the wall cries in Arghandab district Kandahar province October 29, 2009. REmore

Reuters / 2009年 10月 29日 Thursday
An Afghan child stuck in a hole in the wall cries in Arghandab district Kandahar province October 29, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
16 / 26
Firefighters use an expanding machine to rescue a dog, which got its head stuck in a fence, at Luoyang, Henan province, China, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters use an expanding machine to rescue a dog, which got its head stuck in a fence, at Luoyang, Henan more

Reuters / 2012年 8月 22日 Wednesday
Firefighters use an expanding machine to rescue a dog, which got its head stuck in a fence, at Luoyang, Henan province, China, August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 26
Rescuers look at a boat stuck in the arch of Sant'Angelo bridge on the Tiber river in downtown Rome December 12, 2008, after days of rain and thunderstorms. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Rescuers look at a boat stuck in the arch of Sant'Angelo bridge on the Tiber river in downtown Rome December 1more

Reuters / 2008年 12月 12日 Friday
Rescuers look at a boat stuck in the arch of Sant'Angelo bridge on the Tiber river in downtown Rome December 12, 2008, after days of rain and thunderstorms. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
18 / 26
A black bear is pictured with its head stuck in a milk can near Thurmont, Maryland, November 16, 2015. Maryland Department of Natural Resource workers tranquilized the bear before using an electric handsaw to cut the milk can off. The bear recovered consciousness and walked off unharmed. REUTERS/Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service/Handout via Reuters

A black bear is pictured with its head stuck in a milk can near Thurmont, Maryland, November 16, 2015. Marylanmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 18日 Wednesday
A black bear is pictured with its head stuck in a milk can near Thurmont, Maryland, November 16, 2015. Maryland Department of Natural Resource workers tranquilized the bear before using an electric handsaw to cut the milk can off. The bear recovered consciousness and walked off unharmed. REUTERS/Maryland Wildlife and Heritage Service/Handout via Reuters
Close
19 / 26
Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television reported. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV

Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, inmore

Reuters / 2013年 5月 28日 Tuesday
Rescuers try to reach a trapped infant inside a piece of sewage pipe, in this still image taken from video, in Jinhua city, Zhejiang province May 25, 2013. Firefighters in eastern China rescued an abandoned newborn baby boy lodged in a sewage pipe directly beneath a toilet commode, state television reported. REUTERS/China Central Television via REUTERS TV
Close
20 / 26
Firefighters and local farmers pull with ropes to rescue a buffalo that fell into a dried-up well in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Jiangsu province, China, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Firefighters and local farmers pull with ropes to rescue a buffalo that fell into a dried-up well in Cangnan cmore

Reuters / 2012年 11月 9日 Friday
Firefighters and local farmers pull with ropes to rescue a buffalo that fell into a dried-up well in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Jiangsu province, China, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
21 / 26
A skunk with a beer can stuck on its head is seen in Oxford, Ohio September 14, 2014. The skunk was found near a college fraternity house and an animal control officer was able to free the skunk without getting sprayed, according to Oxford police. REUTERS/Oxford Police Department/Matt Hatfield/Handout

A skunk with a beer can stuck on its head is seen in Oxford, Ohio September 14, 2014. The skunk was found nearmore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 18日 Thursday
A skunk with a beer can stuck on its head is seen in Oxford, Ohio September 14, 2014. The skunk was found near a college fraternity house and an animal control officer was able to free the skunk without getting sprayed, according to Oxford police. REUTERS/Oxford Police Department/Matt Hatfield/Handout
Close
22 / 26
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regimore

Reuters / 2015年 1月 8日 Thursday
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 26
Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing, Zhejiang province, China, April 25, 2014. Seven local firefighters successfully rescued the 300 kg (661 lbs) pig, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing, Zhemore

Reuters / 2014年 4月 25日 Friday
Firefighters pull a pig as they try to rescue it from a well at a pig farm in Huanghua township of Leqing, Zhejiang province, China, April 25, 2014. Seven local firefighters successfully rescued the 300 kg (661 lbs) pig, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
24 / 26
People watch as a diver with the French fire brigade rescues a cow that was trapped in a river after it slipped from its banks in Salome, northern France, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

People watch as a diver with the French fire brigade rescues a cow that was trapped in a river after it slippemore

Reuters / 2011年 10月 11日 Tuesday
People watch as a diver with the French fire brigade rescues a cow that was trapped in a river after it slipped from its banks in Salome, northern France, October 10, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
25 / 26
A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah

A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of the northeastern Indian cmore

Reuters / 2013年 4月 4日 Thursday
A three-year-old wild leopard is pictured inside a well at the Nilachal hill area of the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati April 4, 2013. The leopard was taken to the Assam state zoological park after it fell into a well in the city, forest officials said. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Close
26 / 26
もう一度見る
次を見る
Inside Davos

Inside Davos

次のスライドショー

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

1:50am JST
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkey says it will swiftly crush U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in an air and ground offensive in the Afrin region beyond its border.

1:45am JST
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

1:20am JST
Tokyo digs out from snowstorm

Tokyo digs out from snowstorm

The Japanese capital dug out from heavy snow that had snarled traffic, trapping cars on bridges and in tunnels, although transport delays remained around the...

2018年 01月 23日

その他のスライドショー

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Some 100 women deliver victim impact statements during sentencing for former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who pleaded guilty in November to multiple counts of sexual assault.

Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

Haute Couture week in Paris

Haute Couture week in Paris

Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.

Oscar nominees

Oscar nominees

The nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards.

Olympic team outfits

Olympic team outfits

Countries show off their patriotic flair for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkey says it will swiftly crush U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in an air and ground offensive in the Afrin region beyond its border.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Tokyo digs out from snowstorm

Tokyo digs out from snowstorm

The Japanese capital dug out from heavy snow that had snarled traffic, trapping cars on bridges and in tunnels, although transport delays remained around the metropolis.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング