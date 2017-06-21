エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 21日 22:35 JST

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
1 / 14
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury. REUTERS/Neilmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
2 / 14
People touch the stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People touch the stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
People touch the stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
3 / 14
People in druid costume watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People in druid costume watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
People in druid costume watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
4 / 14
People watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
People watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
5 / 14
People meditate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People meditate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
People meditate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
6 / 14
The sun rises over Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The sun rises over Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
The sun rises over Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
7 / 14
People practice yoga. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People practice yoga. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
People practice yoga. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
8 / 14
A woman leans against one of the stones. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman leans against one of the stones. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
A woman leans against one of the stones. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
9 / 14
A woman meditates as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman meditates as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
A woman meditates as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
10 / 14
Revellers watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Revellers watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
Revellers watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
11 / 14
People gathered as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People gathered as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
People gathered as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
12 / 14
A woman at the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman at the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
A woman at the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
13 / 14
People rest against the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People rest against the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 Wednesday
People rest against the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Close
14 / 14
もう一度見る
次を見る
Hats and horses

Hats and horses

次のスライドショー

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

2017年 06月 20日
After the Grenfell fire

After the Grenfell fire

The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.

2017年 06月 20日
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds...

2017年 06月 17日
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and...

2017年 06月 17日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング