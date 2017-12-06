エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 12月 7日 03:45 JST

SUPERPUTIN exhibit

People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition in UMAM museum in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition in UMAMmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition in UMAM museum in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
1 / 15
A photographer takes pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A photographer takes pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A photographer takes pictures in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
2 / 15
People look at a mobile phone as they stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People look at a mobile phone as they stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
People look at a mobile phone as they stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
3 / 15
People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
People look at the paintings depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 15
A woman walks past busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colours of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman walks past busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colours of the Russian national flamore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A woman walks past busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colours of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
5 / 15
A woman looks at a mobile phone as she stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman looks at a mobile phone as she stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putimore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A woman looks at a mobile phone as she stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
6 / 15
A woman stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibitiomore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A woman stands in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
7 / 15
A woman poses for a picture with a sculpture depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin riding a bear at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman poses for a picture with a sculpture depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin riding a bear at the "more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A woman poses for a picture with a sculpture depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin riding a bear at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
8 / 15
A man takes a picture of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man takes a picture of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition.more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A man takes a picture of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
9 / 15
A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
10 / 15
A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A man looks at a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
11 / 15
People stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

People stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition.more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
People stand in front of a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
12 / 15
A woman sits on a bench at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman sits on a bench at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A woman sits on a bench at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
13 / 15
A man takes a picture of the busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colors of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A man takes a picture of the busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colors of the Russian natmore

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A man takes a picture of the busts depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin in the colors of the Russian national flag at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
14 / 15
A woman looks at an installation which includes a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A woman looks at an installation which includes a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "more

Reuters / 2017年 12月 7日 Thursday
A woman looks at an installation which includes a painting depicting Russian president Vladimir Putin at the "SUPERPUTIN" exhibition. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

次のスライドショー

Pictures of the year: Religion

Pictures of the year: Religion

Our top religion photos from the past year.

2017年 12月 5日
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

2017年 12月 2日
Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

2017年 12月 2日
Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Pictures of the year: Fighting Islamic State

Our top photos of the fight against Islamic State this year.

2017年 12月 2日

その他のスライドショー

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

World reacts to Trump's Jerusalem decision

President Donald Trump reversed decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Thousands flee California wildfires

Thousands flee California wildfires

Fires whipped by Santa Ana winds threaten thousands of homes in Southern California.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse and harassment while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit in October.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Celebrity breakups of 2017

Celebrity breakups of 2017

Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング