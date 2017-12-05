Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

エディション:
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is detained by officers of the Security Service of Ukraine conducting a search of his apartment, in Kiev, Ukraine December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev. Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van on Tuesday after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
National Guard officers clash with supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili during a search of Saakashvili's apartment in Kiev. Ukrainian supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili freed him from a police van on Tuesday after his detention on suspicion of assisting a criminal organization led to clashes with police in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A supporter of former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. Once freed, Saakashvili raised a hand in a V-for-victory sign -- a handcuff still dangling from his wrist as he stood in a melee of supporters. He then led protesters towards parliament, where he called defiantly for President Petro Poroshenko to be removed from office. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A supporter of former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. Once freed, Saakashvili raised a hand in a V-for-victory sign -- a handcuff still dangling from his wrist as he stood in a melee of supporters. He then led protesters towards parliament, where he called defiantly for President Petro Poroshenko to be removed from office. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Police officers use tear gas against supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili during clashes in Kiev. Prosecutors said they would make all efforts to regain custody of Saakashvili but the chaotic scenes of his detention and escape are likely to undermine the image of stability that Ukraine's leadership are keen to present to foreign backers. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Police officers use tear gas against supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili during clashes in Kiev. Prosecutors said they would make all efforts to regain custody of Saakashvili but the chaotic scenes of his detention and escape are likely to undermine the image of stability that Ukraine's leadership are keen to present to foreign backers. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with Ukrainian National Guard officers in Kiev. Ukrainian prosecutors suspect Saakashvili of receiving financing from a criminal group linked to former president Viktor Yanukovich which planned to overthrow the current government. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with Ukrainian National Guard officers in Kiev. Ukrainian prosecutors suspect Saakashvili of receiving financing from a criminal group linked to former president Viktor Yanukovich which planned to overthrow the current government. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with Ukrainian National Guard officers in Kiev. He could face up to five years if found guilty. Saakashvili is also wanted in Georgia on criminal charges which he says were trumped up for political reasons. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with Ukrainian National Guard officers in Kiev. He could face up to five years if found guilty. Saakashvili is also wanted in Georgia on criminal charges which he says were trumped up for political reasons. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian National Guard officers guard a car carrying former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili during clashes with his supporters in Kiev. Masked officers had earlier dragged Saakashvili, 49, from an apartment in the Ukrainian capital. But his supporters prevented the police van from moving off, hemming it in and eventually freeing him by breaking its windows and back door. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Ukrainian National Guard officers guard a car carrying former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili during clashes with his supporters in Kiev. Masked officers had earlier dragged Saakashvili, 49, from an apartment in the Ukrainian capital. But his supporters prevented the police van from moving off, hemming it in and eventually freeing him by breaking its windows and back door. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili struggles out of a police car in Kiev. General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said Saakashvili had a 24-hour deadline to present himself to the state security service, but subsequent comments by his press office suggested he could be detained earlier. "All legal grounds for his detention have been established," spokesman Andriy Lysenko said. REUTERS/Oleh Tereshchenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili struggles out of a police car in Kiev. General Prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said Saakashvili had a 24-hour deadline to present himself to the state security service, but subsequent comments by his press office suggested he could be detained earlier. "All legal grounds for his detention have been established," spokesman Andriy Lysenko said. REUTERS/Oleh Tereshchenko
Supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clash with police officers in Kiev. The detention was the latest twist in a prolonged feud between the Ukrainian authorities and Saakashvili, who was invited by Poroshenko to become a regional governor after the 'Maidan' protests ousted a pro-Russian president in early 2014. The two quickly fell out and Saakashvili turned on his one-time patron. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Supporters of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clash with police officers in Kiev. The detention was the latest twist in a prolonged feud between the Ukrainian authorities and Saakashvili, who was invited by Poroshenko to become a regional governor after the 'Maidan' protests ousted a pro-Russian president in early 2014. The two quickly fell out and Saakashvili turned on his one-time patron. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. It is unclear if Tuesday's events will lead to wider unrest, as Saakashvili enjoys limited support in Ukraine. Only 1.7 percent of voters would support his party, the Movement of New Forces, in elections, according to an October survey by the Kiev-based Razumkov Centre think-tank. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. It is unclear if Tuesday's events will lead to wider unrest, as Saakashvili enjoys limited support in Ukraine. Only 1.7 percent of voters would support his party, the Movement of New Forces, in elections, according to an October survey by the Kiev-based Razumkov Centre think-tank. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili reacts after he was freed by his supporters in Kiev. In a response to a request for comment on the case and on Saakashvili's comments on Poroshenko, the president's administration said law enforcement had found evidence to back up the claims against Saakashvili. "These facts clearly demonstrate the true price of all the political and 'incriminating' statements, which were recently made by Mikheil Saakashvili," it said in a statement. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili reacts after he was freed by his supporters in Kiev. In a response to a request for comment on the case and on Saakashvili's comments on Poroshenko, the president's administration said law enforcement had found evidence to back up the claims against Saakashvili. "These facts clearly demonstrate the true price of all the political and 'incriminating' statements, which were recently made by Mikheil Saakashvili," it said in a statement. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. Georgian prosecutors said they had not been informed of Tuesday's developments by their Ukrainian counterparts. Saakashvili made a dramatic return to Ukraine in September, barging his way across the border from Poland despite having been stripped of Ukrainian citizenship and facing the threat of possible extradition to Georgia. He wants to unseat Poroshenko and replace him with a new, younger politician. His supporters have camped in tents outside parliament and launched sporadic protests since his return. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. Georgian prosecutors said they had not been informed of Tuesday's developments by their Ukrainian counterparts. Saakashvili made a dramatic return to Ukraine in September, barging his way across the border from Poland despite having been stripped of Ukrainian citizenship and facing the threat of possible extradition to Georgia. He wants to unseat Poroshenko and replace him with a new, younger politician. His supporters have camped in tents outside parliament and launched sporadic protests since his return. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili flashes a victory sign after he was freed by his supporters in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili flashes a victory sign after he was freed by his supporters in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili move paving stones during clashes with police in Kiev. Protesters also started assembling a barricade of tires, wood and stones ripped up from the street in scenes reminiscent of Ukraine's 2013-14 pro-European 'Maidan' uprising. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Supporters of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili move paving stones during clashes with police in Kiev. Protesters also started assembling a barricade of tires, wood and stones ripped up from the street in scenes reminiscent of Ukraine's 2013-14 pro-European 'Maidan' uprising. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili addresses his supporters in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili addresses his supporters in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A supporter of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili holds a sign which reads, "Impeachment" as he stands on a barricade during clashes with police in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
A supporter of Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili holds a sign which reads, "Impeachment" as he stands on a barricade during clashes with police in Kiev. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is seen on the roof of a building during a search of his apartment in Kiev. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is seen on the roof of a building during a search of his apartment in Kiev. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
