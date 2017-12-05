Supporters free ex-Georgian leader from Ukrainian police

A supporter of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili clashes with riot police in Kiev. Georgian prosecutors said they had not been informed of Tuesday's developments by their Ukrainian counterparts. Saakashvili made a dramatic return to Ukraine in September, barging his way across the border from Poland despite having been stripped of Ukrainian citizenship and facing the threat of possible extradition to Georgia. He wants to unseat Poroshenko and replace him with a new, younger politician. His supporters have camped in tents outside parliament and launched sporadic protests since his return. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

