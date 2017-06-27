エディション:
Syria's Assad in rare visits outside capital

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 28日 Wednesday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits a Russian air base at Hmeymim, in western Syria. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad visits an injured soldier in Hama province. SANA/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, accompanied by his family, pushes an injured soldier on a wheelchair in Hama province. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, accompanied by his wife Asma (2nd R) and family, visit an injured soldier in Hama province. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 27日 Tuesday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends prayers on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, inside a mosque in Hama. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad greets his supporters during Eid al-Fitr prayers at a mosque in Hama. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad attends prayers on the first day of Eid al-Fitr, in Hama. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad greets his supporters during Eid al-Fitr prayers at a mosque in Hama. SANA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 6月 25日 Sunday
