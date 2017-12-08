Tattooed women of Turkey
Hedla Gocmen rocks her granddaughter's cradle at their home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southemore
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a townmore
Hulu Aydogdu, 87, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province more
Hulu Aydogdu, 87, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province more
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, (R) show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at theirmore
Fatma Dogru, 70, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province omore
Fatma Dogru, 70, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province omore
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their hommore
Senem Dogru, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province omore
Senem Dogru, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province omore
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, laugh as they speak about their tattoos at their home imore
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, and her sister Duri Yusufoglu, 82, show their relatives how to apply a tattoo at their hommore
Hatice Demircan, 80, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern provinmore
Rabia Cimtay, 75, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Kisas village in southeastern province more
Ayse Yusufoglu, 84, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a townmore
Hedla Gocmen, 62, poses as she shows her tattoos in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a townmore
Zehra Karaaslan, 62, poses in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern provimore
Hedle Ertas, 84, shows her tattoos on her feet as she sits in her garden in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a tmore
Duri Yusufoglu, 82, poses as she speaks about her tattoos at her home in Alakus village near Kiziltepe, a townmore
Hedle Ertas, 84, poses in her garden in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, a town in southeastern province of Mardmore
Azize Turan, 75, poses as she speaks about her tattoos in front of her home in Dikmen village near Kiziltepe, more
