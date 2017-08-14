エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 08月 15日 04:35 JST

Teen Choice Awards

Actress and model Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress and model Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Actress and model Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 30
Kumail Nanjiani (L) and Michael Pena speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Kumail Nanjiani (L) and Michael Pena speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Kumail Nanjiani (L) and Michael Pena speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 30
Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award from presenter Ne-Yo (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award from presenter Ne-Yo (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award from presenter Ne-Yo (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 30
Chris Pratt accepts the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor award for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chris Pratt accepts the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor award for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." REUTERS/Mike Blamore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Chris Pratt accepts the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor award for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 30
Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha perform "Back to You." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha perform "Back to You." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha perform "Back to You." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 30
Zendaya accepts the Choice Summer Movie Actress award for "Spider-Man: Homecoming". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Zendaya accepts the Choice Summer Movie Actress award for "Spider-Man: Homecoming". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Zendaya accepts the Choice Summer Movie Actress award for "Spider-Man: Homecoming". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 30
French Montana performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

French Montana performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
French Montana performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 30
Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 30
Actors Adam Scott and Craig Robinson (R) on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actors Adam Scott and Craig Robinson (R) on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Actors Adam Scott and Craig Robinson (R) on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 30
Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Choice Music Group. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Choice Music Group. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Choice Music Group. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 30
Singer Rita Ora (C) performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer Rita Ora (C) performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Singer Rita Ora (C) performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 30
Vanessa Hudgens accepts the Discretionary Visionary award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Vanessa Hudgens accepts the Discretionary Visionary award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Vanessa Hudgens accepts the Discretionary Visionary award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 30
Rapper Kyle performs "iSpy." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rapper Kyle performs "iSpy." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Rapper Kyle performs "iSpy." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 30
The cast of "Riverdale" accepts their award for Choice Drama TV Show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The cast of "Riverdale" accepts their award for Choice Drama TV Show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
The cast of "Riverdale" accepts their award for Choice Drama TV Show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 30
Singer and actress Zendaya. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer and actress Zendaya. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Singer and actress Zendaya. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 30
Singer Lil Yachty. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer Lil Yachty. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Singer Lil Yachty. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 30
Singer and actress Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer and actress Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Singer and actress Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
17 / 30
Singer Louis Tomlinson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer Louis Tomlinson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Singer Louis Tomlinson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 30
Actress Lori Loughlin with daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli (L) and Olivia Jade Giannulli (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Lori Loughlin with daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli (L) and Olivia Jade Giannulli (R). REUTERS/Mike Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Actress Lori Loughlin with daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli (L) and Olivia Jade Giannulli (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
19 / 30
Actress Candace Cameron Bure. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Candace Cameron Bure. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Actress Candace Cameron Bure. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 30
Actresses Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actresses Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Actresses Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 30
Actress and model Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress and model Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Actress and model Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 30
Happy the Dog. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Happy the Dog. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Happy the Dog. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 30
Actress and singer Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress and singer Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Actress and singer Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 30
Director Judd Apatow and daughter Iris. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Director Judd Apatow and daughter Iris. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Director Judd Apatow and daughter Iris. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 30
Music producer and DJ Marshmello. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Music producer and DJ Marshmello. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Music producer and DJ Marshmello. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 30
Ayo & Teo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ayo & Teo. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Ayo & Teo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 30
Chandler Kinney. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Chandler Kinney. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Chandler Kinney. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 30
Singer Carson Lueders. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Singer Carson Lueders. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Singer Carson Lueders. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
29 / 30
Actress Katherine McNamara. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actress Katherine McNamara. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 8月 14日 Monday
Actress Katherine McNamara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
30 / 30
もう一度見る
次を見る
Glen Campbell: 1936 - 2017

Glen Campbell: 1936 - 2017

次のスライドショー

Glen Campbell: 1936 - 2017

Glen Campbell: 1936 - 2017

Country singer Glen Campbell, famous for hits like "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Wichita Lineman," has died.

2017年 08月 9日
Best of Comic-Con

Best of Comic-Con

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

2017年 07月 24日
ESPY Awards red carpet

ESPY Awards red carpet

On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.

2017年 07月 13日
Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi

Madonna attends the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.

2017年 07月 12日

その他のスライドショー

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Wildfires fanned by strong winds sweep through California, killing at least 29 people and destroying 3,500 homes and businesses.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

Spain celebrates National Day amid Catalonia turmoil

Spain celebrates National Day amid Catalonia turmoil

Spaniards line the streets as unionists use a public holiday to demonstrate unity in the face of moves by Catalonia to declare independence.

Palestinian rivals sign unity deal

Palestinian rivals sign unity deal

Hamas and Fatah sign a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma

Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma

Images from the island of Barbuda a month after Hurricane Irma.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング