Teen Choice Awards
Actress and model Millie Bobby Brown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kumail Nanjiani (L) and Michael Pena speak on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award from presenter Ne-Yo (L). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chris Pratt accepts the Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor award for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2." REUTERS/Mike Blamore
Louis Tomlinson and Bebe Rexha perform "Back to You." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Zendaya accepts the Choice Summer Movie Actress award for "Spider-Man: Homecoming". REUTERS/Mike Blake
French Montana performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maddie Zeigler accepts the Choice Dancer award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Adam Scott and Craig Robinson (R) on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fifth Harmony accepts the award for Choice Music Group. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Rita Ora (C) performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Vanessa Hudgens accepts the Discretionary Visionary award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rapper Kyle performs "iSpy." REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast of "Riverdale" accepts their award for Choice Drama TV Show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer and actress Zendaya. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Lil Yachty. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer and actress Rita Ora. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Louis Tomlinson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Lori Loughlin with daughters Isabella Rose Giannulli (L) and Olivia Jade Giannulli (R). REUTERS/Mike Bmore
Actress Candace Cameron Bure. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actresses Millie Bobby Brown and Maddie Ziegler (R). REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress and model Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Happy the Dog. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress and singer Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Judd Apatow and daughter Iris. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Music producer and DJ Marshmello. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ayo & Teo. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chandler Kinney. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Carson Lueders. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Katherine McNamara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
次のスライドショー
Glen Campbell: 1936 - 2017
Country singer Glen Campbell, famous for hits like "Rhinestone Cowboy" and "Wichita Lineman," has died.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
ESPY Awards red carpet
On the red carpet at the 2017 ESPY Awards.
Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi
Madonna attends the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi.
その他のスライドショー
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Wildfires fanned by strong winds sweep through California, killing at least 29 people and destroying 3,500 homes and businesses.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.
Spain celebrates National Day amid Catalonia turmoil
Spaniards line the streets as unionists use a public holiday to demonstrate unity in the face of moves by Catalonia to declare independence.
Palestinian rivals sign unity deal
Hamas and Fatah sign a reconciliation deal after Hamas agreed to hand over administrative control of Gaza, including the key Rafah border crossing, a decade after seizing the enclave in a civil war.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Barbuda one month after Hurricane Irma
Images from the island of Barbuda a month after Hurricane Irma.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.