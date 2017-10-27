Tension high after Kenya's election re-run
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Tmore
Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A protester stands in front of a riot police vehicle to try to stop it in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUmore
A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A woman reacts near a police vehicle in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUmore
A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An injured man lies on the ground in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters gather near a burning barricade in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Rioters run as a property is looted in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga surround a police vehicle in Kibera slum in Nairobi. Rmore
National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition opposition supporters are detained by police in Kawangware slums in Nmore
A protester shouts as a police vehicle approaches barricades in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomamore
Rioters carry furniture out of a house as they loot a property in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomamore
A man cycles past a burning tyre in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
次のスライドショー
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.
In the ruins of Marawi
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...
Flashback: JFK assassination
Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run
Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.
その他のスライドショー
Catalonia declares independence
Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.
London Comic Con
Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.
When Hurricane Sandy struck
Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.
In the ruins of Marawi
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Flashback: JFK assassination
Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run
Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the last week.