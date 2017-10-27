エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 10月 28日 00:50 JST

Tension high after Kenya's election re-run

A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Tmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
A man runs in front of a property that was set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
1 / 16
Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
Rioters push a cupboard in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
2 / 16
Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Anti riot police attempt to disperse rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
3 / 16
A protester stands in front of a riot police vehicle to try to stop it in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A protester stands in front of a riot police vehicle to try to stop it in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A protester stands in front of a riot police vehicle to try to stop it in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
4 / 16
A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A man carries off a table as rioters loot a property in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
5 / 16
A woman reacts near a police vehicle in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A woman reacts near a police vehicle in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A woman reacts near a police vehicle in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
6 / 16
Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
Anti riot police drive past properties that were set on fire by rioters in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
7 / 16
A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A motorcyclist rides past a burning barricade in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
8 / 16
An injured man lies on the ground in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

An injured man lies on the ground in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 28日 Saturday
An injured man lies on the ground in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
9 / 16
Protesters gather near a burning barricade in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Protesters gather near a burning barricade in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
Protesters gather near a burning barricade in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
10 / 16
Rioters run as a property is looted in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Rioters run as a property is looted in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
Rioters run as a property is looted in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
11 / 16
Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga surround a police vehicle in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga surround a police vehicle in Kibera slum in Nairobi. Rmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga surround a police vehicle in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
12 / 16
National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition opposition supporters are detained by police in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition opposition supporters are detained by police in Kawangware slums in Nmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition opposition supporters are detained by police in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
13 / 16
A protester shouts as a police vehicle approaches barricades in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

A protester shouts as a police vehicle approaches barricades in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A protester shouts as a police vehicle approaches barricades in Kawangware slums in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
14 / 16
Rioters carry furniture out of a house as they loot a property in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Rioters carry furniture out of a house as they loot a property in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
Rioters carry furniture out of a house as they loot a property in Kawangware slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
Close
15 / 16
A man cycles past a burning tyre in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A man cycles past a burning tyre in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 Friday
A man cycles past a burning tyre in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
16 / 16
もう一度見る
次を見る
Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

次のスライドショー

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

2017年 10月 27日
In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...

2017年 10月 27日
Flashback: JFK assassination

Flashback: JFK assassination

Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

2017年 10月 27日
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

2017年 10月 27日

その他のスライドショー

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.

London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.

When Hurricane Sandy struck

When Hurricane Sandy struck

Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.

Royal cremation for Thai king

Royal cremation for Thai king

King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.

In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Flashback: JFK assassination

Flashback: JFK assassination

Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング