Tensions run high at Jerusalem holy site
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside more
A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to hurl stones towards Israeli troops during clashes in the West Bankmore
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli security forces arrest a Palestinian man following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammarmore
Palestinians carry a person during clashes with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/more
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Amore
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian man during clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Rmore
Palestinians pray on a street near a road block outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli police check a Palestinian man at the entrance to Jerusalem's Old city on Damascus Gate. REUTERS/Amir more
