エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 11月 18日 03:15 JST

Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster

Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage

Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandriamore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage
Close
1 / 15
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. Tesla/via REUTERS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Roadster 2 during a presentation in Hawthorne, California. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 15
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Roadster 2. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 15
The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Semi, the company's electric big-rig truck. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 15
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 15
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 15
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 15
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
An interior view of the Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 15
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 15
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 17日 Friday
The Tesla Semi. Tesla/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 15
もう一度見る
次を見る
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

次のスライドショー

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 11月 17日
Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of...

2017年 11月 17日
Deadly flash floods in Greece

Deadly flash floods in Greece

A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.

2017年 11月 17日
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

2017年 11月 17日

その他のスライドショー

Fiery protests in Greece

Fiery protests in Greece

Protesters clash with police following a rally marking the 44th anniversary of a 1973 student uprising against the military dictatorship that was ruling Greece.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 12 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan opposition leader returns

Kenyan police try to disperse supporters cheering a convoy carrying opposition leader Raila Odinga from the airport to central Nairobi.

Latin Grammy red carpet

Latin Grammy red carpet

Fashion and style from the Latin Grammy Awards.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Army takes control in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.

Deadly flash floods in Greece

Deadly flash floods in Greece

A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング