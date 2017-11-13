Texas church reopens after shooting
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 people were killed in a shooting attackmore
Chairs and roses show where people were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTmore
Chairs and roses show where Marc and Noah Holcombe were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Smore
Chairs and roses show where Crystal Holcombe (L) and her unborn child were found dead at the First Baptist Chumore
A chair and a rose shows where Haley Krueger was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.more
Chairs and roses show where Joann and Brooke Ward and others were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sumore
Chairs and roses mark where worshipers were found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. Rmore
A Bible open to the book of Proverbs is seen at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs where 26 peoplemore
People react as they look at chairs showing where the Holcolmbe family and others were found dead at the Firstmore
A woman prays in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A chair and roses shows where Karla Holcombe was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs.more
Chairs and roses show where Crystal Holcombe (3rd L) and her unborn child were found dead at the First Baptistmore
A chair and a rose is displayed where Karla Holcombe was found dead at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland more
People pray in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman and her children look at chairs showing where the Holcolmbe family and others were found dead at the Fmore
A member of the media walks inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
次のスライドショー
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.
その他のスライドショー
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran
At least 450 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.
Delhi's toxic smog
A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.
MTV EMA red carpet
Style from the MTV EMA red carpet.
Governors Awards red carpet
Style from the Governors Awards red carpet.
Battle for Benghazi
Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.