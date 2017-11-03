エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 11月 4日 07:45 JST

Thailand's floating basket festival returns

A girl prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A girl prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
A girl prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
1 / 11
People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festimore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 11
A boy dressed in traditional Thai clothes prepares to place a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A boy dressed in traditional Thai clothes prepares to place a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a publmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
A boy dressed in traditional Thai clothes prepares to place a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
3 / 11
Men gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Men gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festivalmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
Men gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 11
A man lights joss sticks and candle before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A man lights joss sticks and candle before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park dmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
A man lights joss sticks and candle before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 11
A boy prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A boy prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong fmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
A boy prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 11
A girl casts a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A girl casts a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Banmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
A girl casts a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
7 / 11
People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festimore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
8 / 11
A girl prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A girl prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
A girl prays before casting a krathong (floating basket) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 11
People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festimore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
People gather to place krathongs (floating baskets) into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
10 / 11
A krathong (floating basket) is seen before being place with candles into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A krathong (floating basket) is seen before being place with candles into a pond at a public park during the Lmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 3日 Friday
A krathong (floating basket) is seen before being place with candles into a pond at a public park during the Loy Krathong festival in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
11 / 11
もう一度見る
次を見る
Aftermath of New York attack

Aftermath of New York attack

次のスライドショー

Aftermath of New York attack

Aftermath of New York attack

Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.

2017年 11月 4日
Tastes of North Korea

Tastes of North Korea

Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.

2017年 11月 3日
Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.

2017年 11月 3日
Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

2017年 11月 3日

その他のスライドショー

Astros World Series parade

Astros World Series parade

The Houston Astros parade through the streets after winning the World Series for their first franchise title.

Aftermath of New York attack

Aftermath of New York attack

Images from the aftermath of the truck attack in lower Manhattan.

Alabama nights

Alabama nights

Overcoming political differences Alabamians come together over sports in the South.

Tastes of North Korea

Tastes of North Korea

Street food sold in the informal markets of North Korea.

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces close in on Islamic State

Iraqi forces have entered al-Qaim, one of the last remaining territories in the country still held by Islamic State militants.

Getting the iPhone X

Getting the iPhone X

Long, snaking lines formed outside Apple stores as fans flocked to buy the new iPhone X.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

North Korea fan club in Tokyo

Inside a North Korean fan club in Tokyo.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング