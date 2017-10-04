The art of North Korea
The head of the Mansudae Art Museum Ji Zhengtai talks about a painting by a North Korean artist in the studio more
People look at paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, more
The head of the Mansudae Art Museum, Ji Zhengtai, talks about paintings by a North Korean artist in the gallermore
North Korea themed postcards are for sale at the Mansudae Art Museum in Beijing, China. In a report in Februarmore
A visitor looks at works by North Korean artists at the Mansudae Art Museum in Beijing, China. The U.N. Securimore
The head of the Mansudae Art Museum Ji Zhengtai talks about a painting by a North Korean artist during an intemore
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Super-hardline for hardline!". Reuters spoke to at least 30 experts -more
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "For the new world without nuclear weapons!". Even so, they say North more
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "The U.S. is destroyer of peace!". In China, demand has really taken omore
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "U.S. troops out immediately!". Besides Mansudae, just about every minmore
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Nobody invade our blue sky!". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Our guns and spears don't know mercy. The U.S. shouldn't forget the lmore
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Unify the country after taking out the U.S.". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "If you invade again!". REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Cheer for diplomacy between North Korea and Cuba!". REUTERS/Kim Hong-more
A North Korean propaganda poster reads, "Make the Korean peninsula nuclear-weapon-free zone!". REUTERS/Kim Honmore
Choi Sang Kyun, head of Gallery Pyongyang, arranges North Korean propaganda posters that he collected in Seoulmore
People look at paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, more
A man takes a picture of a painting created by a North Korean artist at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre more
People look at paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, more
People look at paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, more
The head of the Mansudae Art Museum, Ji Zhengtai, talks about paintings by a North Korean artist in the studiomore
People look at paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in Dandong, more
People take pictures of paintings created by North Korean artists at the China-North Korea Cultural Centre in more
次のスライドショー
Search ends for Mexico City earthquake victims
The search for victims of an earthquake that killed hundreds in Mexico City ends as rescue workers recover the body of the last person known to be missing.
Pictures of the month: September
Our top photos from the past month.
Searching for migrants on the Mediterranean
On board the MV Seefuchs, a German NGO migrant rescue ship, during operations off the Libyan coast.
Catalonia protests after violent secession vote
Metro stations were closed, pickets blocked roads and state workers walked out during a general strike in Catalonia, after Spanish police used batons and rubber...
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.