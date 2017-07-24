エディション:
The case of Charlie Gard

Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard read a statement at the High Court after a hearing on their baby's future, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
Supporters of Charlie Gard's parents react outside the High Court during a hearing on the baby's future, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard read a statement at the High Court after a hearing on their baby's future, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
Supporters of Charlie Gard's parents react outside the High Court during a hearing on the baby's future, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Charlie Gard's parents Coonie Yates and Chris Gard arrive at the High Court ahead of a hearing on their baby's future, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Balloons with messages for Charlie Gard and his parents are attached to the railings outside the High Court ahead of a hearing on the baby's future, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Charlie Gard's parents Coonie Yates and Chris Gard arrive at the High Court ahead of a hearing on their baby's future, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, leave Great Ormond Street Hospital after delivering a petition, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for photographers as supporters hold a banner, before delivering a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
A campaigner holds a banner to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pray before handing in a petition to Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
The father of critically ill baby Charlie Gard carries a toy monkey in his pocket as he and Connie Yates, Charlie Gards mother, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
People campaign to show support for allowing Charlie Gard to travel to the United Stated to receive further treatment, outside the High Court in London, Britain July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 13日 Thursday
Charlie Gard's parents Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrive for a hearing at the High Court in London, Britain, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 7月 11日 Tuesday
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, pose for the media with a petition, outside Great Ormond Street Hospital, in central London, Britain July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / 2017年 7月 9日 Sunday
Connie Yates and Chris Gard, arrive at the High Court in London, Britain July 14, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 Friday
