エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 7日 03:25 JST

The felt bodega

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
1 / 10
Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 10
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
3 / 10
Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
4 / 10
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
5 / 10
A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
6 / 10
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
7 / 10
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
8 / 10
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
9 / 10
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / 2017年 6月 6日 Tuesday
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
10 / 10
もう一度見る
次を見る
Urban farming in Brooklyn

Urban farming in Brooklyn

次のスライドショー

Urban farming in Brooklyn

Urban farming in Brooklyn

"Entrepreneurial farmers" are selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, mini-head lettuce and other crops locally in the...

2017年 06月 6日
Apple developer conference

Apple developer conference

Apple debuts the HomePod speaker and shows off a new Siri at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.

2017年 06月 6日
In the face of nature

In the face of nature

People connect and interact with their natural surroundings.

2017年 06月 6日
Who are the world's biggest polluters?

Who are the world's biggest polluters?

China is the world's largest emitter of carbon dioxide, with the United States second and India third.

2017年 06月 3日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング