The Fourth of July
The Empire State Building is seen behind the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelmore
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declarationmore
Two female members of the Kwahamot Waterski Team hold American flags as they pass the audience during the teammore
Deb Settle comes up for air while competing in the Mile-High Key Lime Pie Eatin' Contest in Key West, Florida.more
Christian Jacobs, whose U.S. Marine father, Christopher, was killed in a training exercise, waits in the rain more
People watch the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show from Brooklyn in New York City. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Fireworks explode over the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial (R) in celebration omore
Beachgoers gather at Coney Island Beach on the Independence Day holiday in Brooklyn, New York City. REUTERS/Anmore
The Empire State Building is seen behind the Macy's 4th of July Firework Show in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelmore
People watch fire works explode at the Lincoln Memorial in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Declarationmore
President Trump concludes his remarks while First Lady Melania Trump applauds as they welcome military familiemore
Balloons fly at the Lincoln Memorial before a fireworks show in celebration of the 241st anniversary of the Demore
A man dressed as a clown greets onlookers at the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' during Independence Day celebrations inmore
A girl leaps into the air while watching a fireworks display, in celebration of the upcoming July 4 Independenmore
A woman holds U.S. flags during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapletmore
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Cmore
A woman sun tans on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Winner Joey Chestnut competes in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney more
Local residents watch a fireworks display at Tod's Point in Greenwich, Connecticut. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A boy plays inside the Lincoln Memorial before a fireworks show in celebration of 241st anniversary of the Decmore
Boats are silhouetted as fireworks explode marking Independence Day in Stonington, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapmore
A man dressed as a mermaid rides a horse during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERSmore
A girl holds a U.S. flag watching a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Staplmore
A person in a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume walks the 'Pow Wow Days Parade' route during Independence Day celebratmore
Michael O'Kane (R), 15, emerges from the ocean wearing patriotic swim trunks after surfing in Seaside Park, Nemore
Independence Day decorations are sold at a supermarket in Manchester, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People march during a parade marking Independence Day in Deer Isle, Maine. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. flags are displayed on the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
A couple walks towards the ocean in Seaside Park, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mark Makela
