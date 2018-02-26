エディション:
日本
写真 | 2018年 02月 27日 01:30 JST

The long journey to school

A man holds onto a rope as he takes school children on a makeshift raft across a river so that they can attend school in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man holds onto a rope as he takes school children on a makeshift raft across a river so that they can attend...more

Reuters / 2018年 2月 26日 Monday
A man holds onto a rope as he takes school children on a makeshift raft across a river so that they can attend school in Paranaque city, south of Manila, Philippines February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
1 / 25
High school students cross the Ranteangin river on their way home in Maroko village, in Kolaka Utara, Indonesia July 28, 2017. Antara Foto/Jojon via REUTERS

High school students cross the Ranteangin river on their way home in Maroko village, in Kolaka Utara,...more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 Friday
High school students cross the Ranteangin river on their way home in Maroko village, in Kolaka Utara, Indonesia July 28, 2017. Antara Foto/Jojon via REUTERS
Close
2 / 25
Schoolchildren ride on a makeshift raft to attend the opening of classes at a remote Casili Elementary School in Montalban, Rizal northeast of Manila, Philippines June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Schoolchildren ride on a makeshift raft to attend the opening of classes at a remote Casili Elementary School...more

Reuters / 2016年 6月 13日 Monday
Schoolchildren ride on a makeshift raft to attend the opening of classes at a remote Casili Elementary School in Montalban, Rizal northeast of Manila, Philippines June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
3 / 25
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang,...more

Reuters / 2016年 6月 28日 Tuesday
A man pushes a tub carrying children as he gets them back home after school at a flooded area in Duchang, Jiangxi Province, China, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 25
Saudi children of al-Fefi family walk up the stairs as they make their way to their schools through Fifa Mountain, in Jazan, south of Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity

Saudi children of al-Fefi family walk up the stairs as they make their way to their schools through Fifa...more

Reuters / 2016年 12月 16日 Friday
Saudi children of al-Fefi family walk up the stairs as they make their way to their schools through Fifa Mountain, in Jazan, south of Saudi Arabia, December 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
Close
5 / 25
A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home for holidays, in Liangshan Sichuan province, China, November 19, 2016. The steel ladders which replaced the unsafe vine ladders shortened the time taken for the children to go home, from three hours to two. REUTERS/Stringer

A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home...more

Reuters / 2016年 11月 22日 Tuesday
A student from "the cliff village" in Atule'er climbs newly-constructed steel ladders after school to go home for holidays, in Liangshan Sichuan province, China, November 19, 2016. The steel ladders which replaced the unsafe vine ladders shortened the time taken for the children to go home, from three hours to two. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 25
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in...more

Reuters / 2015年 9月 10日 Thursday
Students stand on the roof of a wooden boat as haze blankets the Musi River while they travel to school in Palembang, on Indonesia's Sumatra island, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 25
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito

A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend...more

Reuters / 2015年 6月 1日 Monday
A woman accompanies some students as they wade in the shallow part of a rocky beach to their school to attend the first day of classes in Sitio Kinabuksan, Kawag village, Subic, Zambales Province, north of Manila June 1, 2015. An estimated 24 million public school students in the primary and secondary levels attend the opening of classes nationwide, local media reported. REUTERS/Lorgina Minguito
Close
8 / 25
Xu Liangfan escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Xu Liangfan escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county,...more

Reuters / 2013年 3月 26日 Tuesday
Xu Liangfan escorts students on a cliff path as they make their way to Banpo Primary School in Shengji county, Bijie city in Guizhou province, China, March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 25
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at...more

Reuters / 2012年 1月 19日 Thursday
Students hold on to the side steel bars of a collapsed bridge as they cross a river to get to school at Sanghiang Tanjung village in Lebak regency, Indonesia's Banten village, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 25
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. ...more

Reuters / 2009年 7月 8日 Wednesday
School girls walk across a plank on the walls of the 16th century Galle fort, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2009. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Close
11 / 25
Xie Bihua (L), a 47-year-old teacher of a rural primary school located at the mountainous area, leads on a small dirt road as he walks with his students after school, in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Guizhou province, China, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Xie Bihua (L), a 47-year-old teacher of a rural primary school located at the mountainous area, leads on a...more

Reuters / 2015年 5月 29日 Friday
Xie Bihua (L), a 47-year-old teacher of a rural primary school located at the mountainous area, leads on a small dirt road as he walks with his students after school, in Weining Yi, Hui, and Miao Autonomous County, Guizhou province, China, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 25
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan...more

Reuters / 2007年 12月 3日 Monday
Students wearing rubber boots use chairs as a make-shift bridge to get to a classroom at Sitio Tapayan elementary school in Taytay, Rizal province, north of Manila, July 18, 2007. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 25
Primary school students walk through the ruins of a demolition area surrounding their school, after class in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Primary school students walk through the ruins of a demolition area surrounding their school, after class in...more

Reuters / 2015年 1月 25日 Sunday
Primary school students walk through the ruins of a demolition area surrounding their school, after class in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 25
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan...more

Reuters / 2011年 8月 10日 Wednesday
Primary school boys carry their benches after their school was flooded due to heavy rains at Bassi Kalan village in the outskirts of Jammu, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Close
15 / 25
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. ...more

Reuters / 2011年 4月 25日 Monday
Elementary schoolchildren wear protective headgear as they walk to school in Tokyo, April 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 25
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of...more

Reuters / 2012年 11月 14日 Wednesday
Elementary school boys carry their shoes and bags after crossing a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
17 / 25
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate,...more

Reuters / 2012年 3月 13日 Tuesday
Students travel in a vehicle after attending school at Ibsheway el-Malaq village in Gharbia governorate, northeast of Cairo, March 12, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
18 / 25
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika...more

Reuters / 2012年 3月 8日 Thursday
Students walk near a geiger counter, measuring a radiation level of 0.12 microsievert per hour, at Omika Elementary School, about 13 miles from the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, in Minamisoma, Japan, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
19 / 25
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol with Afghan soldiers, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the...more

Reuters / 2009年 10月 12日 Monday
An Afghan schoolboy cycles past a soldier from the U.S. Army's Able troop, 3rd Squadron, 71st Cavalry, of the 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, in village of Ahmadak, Baraki Barak district in Logar province, during a joint patrol with Afghan soldiers, October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Close
20 / 25
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in...more

Reuters / 2012年 5月 11日 Friday
Kashmiri children cross a damaged footbridge built over a stream, on their way back home from school in Srinagar, May 11, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
21 / 25
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's...more

Reuters / 2012年 11月 14日 Wednesday
Elementary school girls cross a river to go to school in the village of Nagari Koto Nan Tigo in Indonesia's West Sumatra province, November 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 25
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province,...more

Reuters / 2012年 9月 28日 Friday
Students cycle through the haze-blanketed town of Sampit, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Close
23 / 25
Students use a wooden boat to cross the Bengawan Solo river to attend school in Bojonegoro, East Java province, April 7, 2015, in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Aguk Sudarmojo/Antara Foto

Students use a wooden boat to cross the Bengawan Solo river to attend school in Bojonegoro, East Java...more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 Wednesday
Students use a wooden boat to cross the Bengawan Solo river to attend school in Bojonegoro, East Java province, April 7, 2015, in this picture taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Aguk Sudarmojo/Antara Foto
Close
24 / 25
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, Canada, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File

Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during...more

Reuters / 2006年 2月 6日 Monday
Students, walking to school, are dwarfed by power towers as they fight their way across an open field, during a winter storm, in Pickering, east of Toronto, Canada, December 12, 2000. REUTERS/File
Close
25 / 25
もう一度見る
次を見る
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

次のスライドショー

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

2018年 02月 26日
Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya elephants on the move

Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya, amid threats from poaching and habitat loss.

2018年 02月 22日
High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

Owners put their roosters in the ring during a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok.

2018年 02月 20日
Ash Monday

Ash Monday

Revellers in Greece celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a flour war to mark the end of the carnival season.

2018年 02月 20日

その他のスライドショー

Rare snowfall in Rome

Rare snowfall in Rome

Snow in Rome disrupts transport, shuts down schools and prompts authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Highlights from the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 16

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 16

Highlights from day sixteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

OAR wins Olympic hockey gold

OAR wins Olympic hockey gold

The Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime to claim men's hockey gold.

The many faces of Pyeongchang

The many faces of Pyeongchang

The agony and the ecstasy of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング