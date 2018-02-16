エディション:
The many faces of Pyeongchang

Chloe Kim of the U.S. reacts after her run in the Women's Halfpipe Qualification February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Korea's Lee Jing-yu cries after her team lost to Japan in Preliminary Round Ice Hockey action February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Gold medallist Shaun White of the U.S. celebrates with his friend Shaun Murdoch after the Men's Halfpipe Finals February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts after her Luge run February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react after their free skating competition final February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Emily Arthur of Australia after falling in her final run in the Women's Halfpipe Finals February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Rui Wang and Dexin Ba of China react during the Mixed Doubles Curling tie-breaker February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
Robert Johansson of Norway reacts during the Men�s Normal Hill Individual Ski Jumping Final February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
Gold medallists Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot of Germany react during the Pair Free Skating competition final February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Lucile Morat of France reacts during the Women�s Normal Hill Ski Jumping Individual Final February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Silver medallists Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China react during the Pair Free Skating competition final February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Jessica Diggins of the U.S. reacts after the Women's 10 km Free Cross-Country Skiing race February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Hanna Oeberg of Sweden reacts during the Women's 15km Individual Biathlon Final February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Anna Sloan and Vicki Adams of Britain sweep during Women�s Round Robin Curling February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Pierre Vaultier of France reacts during the Men�s Snowboard Cross Finals February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Liu Jiayu of China reacts after her run during the Women's Halfpipe Finals February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Bronze medallst Kim Boutin of Canada reacts on the podium during the medals ceremony for Women's 500m Short Track Speed Skating February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Benjamin Weger of Switzerland reacts after the Men�s Biathlon 12.5 km Pursuit Final February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia reacts after the pursuit Women�s Biathlon 10 km Pursuit Final February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Emily Sweeney of the U.S. reacts after crashing during the Women's Singles Luge competition February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada react after their Free Skating competition final February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Patrick Burgener of Switzerland reacts with a TV cameraman during the Men's Halfpipe Finals February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands reacts during the Men's 1000m Speed Skating Finals February 15, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Andi Naude of Canada reacts after not finishing her run during the Women�s Moguls Final February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Yun Sung-bin of South Korea reacts during the Men's Skeleton heat February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
John Daly of the U.S. reacts during the Men's Skeleton heat February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Kneirim of the U.S. react to their score during the Free Skating Competition Final February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Johannes Rydzek of Germany reacts during the Men�s Individual Gundersen Competition February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2018年 2月 14日 Wednesday
Gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany reacts during the victory ceremony for the Women's Luge February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Goalie Lars Haugen of Norway wipes his face during a break in play against Sweden February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Pavel Trikhichev, an Olympic athlete from Russia, reacts after crashing in the Men's Downhill part of the Men's Alpine Combined February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2018年 2月 13日 Tuesday
Wang Rui of China reacts during Mixed Doubles Curling February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2018年 2月 11日 Sunday
Gabrielle Daleman of Canada reacts after her performance in the Team Event Women's Single Free Skating February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
David Gleirscher of Austria reacts after his Men�s Singles Luge run February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
Ragnhild Haga of Norway reacts after the Women's 10km Cross-Country race February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / 2018年 2月 15日 Thursday
Adam Rippon of the U.S. reacts after his performance in the Team Event for Men's Single Free Skating February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2018年 2月 12日 Monday
