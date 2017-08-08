The North Korean economy
A vendor is pictured in a shop in a newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyomore
A North Korean fishes on the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandong, Liaoning provmore
People check shoes in a shop in a newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyongmore
A woman sells snacks in central Pyongyang April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Workers are photographed during a government organised visit for foreign reporters to the Pyongyang 326 Electrmore
A North Korean iron ore mine, near the North Korean town of Musan is seen in this general view taken May 11, 2more
North Korean workers unload bags of cement from a truck on the banks of Yalu River, near the North Korean townmore
A vendor adjusts drinks at an Air Koryo bar at the airport in Pyongyang, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Korean employees work in a factory of a South Korean company at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong indmore
A North Korean farm is seen in the rice paddy fields on Hwanggumpyong Island, located in the middle of the Yalmore
A man stands atop a building under construction as sun sets in Pyongyang April 12, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A cargo boat (R) is seen on the bank of the Yalu River in Sinuiju, opposite the Chinese border city of Dandongmore
Catfish are fed at a farm visited by a group of foreign reporters in Pyongyang April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Smore
A vendor is pictured in a shop in a newly constructed residential complex after its opening ceremony in Ryomyomore
A Mercedes-Benz car is parked outside the People's Cultural Palace where the World Congress on the Juche Idea more
A North Korean employee works in a bank at the Joint Industrial Park in Kaesong industrial zone, a few miles imore
People enjoy the Munsu water park in Pyongyang April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A general view of the Ryongaksan Spring Water Factory in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Cmore
Women work at the Kim Jong Suk Pyongyang textile mill during a government organized visit for foreign reportermore
A man tries a toy drone he just purchased at the Pothonggang Department Store in central Pyongyang October 11,more
Workers stand on pile of goods at a port near North Korean town of Sinuiju, across the Yalu River from Dandongmore
People have their pictures taken at the entrance of a zoo in Pyongyang April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Taxis are parked outside a department store in central Pyongyang May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man looks at advertising posters describing pharmaceuticals in a shop in Pyongyang May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jamemore
