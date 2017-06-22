エディション:
The road to Raqqa

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 6月 22日 Thursday
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand outside a house in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand outside a house in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants to disarm them near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa, Syria, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants to disarm them near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa, Syria, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Members of Roj Mine Control Organization destroy explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa, Syria, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Members of Roj Mine Control Organization destroy explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants near Ain Issa village north of Raqqa, Syria, June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand in a house in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand in a house in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic State militants in Raqqa, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A fighter from SDF sits in his vehicle in the western of Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from SDF sits in his vehicle in the western of Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women fighters from SDF are seen in the western of Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017.REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Women fighters from SDF are seen in the western of Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017.REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Graduates of a U.S.-trained police force, which expects to be deployed in Raqqa, dance during a graduation ceremony near Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Graduates of a U.S.-trained police force, which expects to be deployed in Raqqa, dance during a graduation ceremony near Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Graduates of a U.S.-trained police force, which expects to be deployed in Raqqa, salute during a graduation ceremony near Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Graduates of a U.S.-trained police force, which expects to be deployed in Raqqa, salute during a graduation ceremony near Ain Issa village, north of Raqqa, Syria, June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes with Islamic State militants in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a 120 mm mortar round in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a 120 mm mortar round in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands at a base used by Islamic State militants in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands at a base used by Islamic State militants in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Female Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) sit in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Female Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) sit in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A general view shows the damage in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A general view shows the damage in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A general view shows the damage along a street in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A general view shows the damage along a street in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter carries his weapon as he stands near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter carries his weapon as he stands near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters work on tablets in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters work on tablets in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A civilian riding a bicycle gestures towards a vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A civilian riding a bicycle gestures towards a vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
