The road to Raqqa
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) carries ammunition in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017. Rmore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand outside a house in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017.more
A member of Roj Mine Control Organization searches for mines and explosive devices planted by Islamic State mimore
Members of Roj Mine Control Organization destroy explosive devices planted by Islamic State militants near Ainmore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand in a house in Raqqa, Syria June 21, 2017. REUTmore
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) fires a long range sniper rifle at Islamic Smore
A fighter from SDF sits in his vehicle in the western of Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Saimore
A fighter from SDF flies a drone in western Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Women fighters from SDF are seen in the western of Raqqa province, Syria June 18, 2017.REUTERS/ Rodi Said
Graduates of a U.S.-trained police force, which expects to be deployed in Raqqa, dance during a graduation cermore
Graduates of a U.S.-trained police force, which expects to be deployed in Raqqa, salute during a graduation cemore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units fires rifles at a drone operated by Islamic State militantmore
Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units extinguish a fire in a wheat field burned during clashes wmore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a 120 mm mortar round in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasmore
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter stands at a base used by Islamic State militants in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industmore
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units fires a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters inspect a tunnel dug by Islamic State militants inside a house in Raqqa's almore
Female Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) sit in a house in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasemore
A general view shows the damage in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units attaches a detonator to a rocket in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran more
A general view shows the damage along a street in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter carries his weapon as he stands near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neimore
A female Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units rests in Raqqa. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters work on tablets in Raqqa's al-Sanaa industrial neighborhood. REUTERS/Rodi Samore
A civilian riding a bicycle gestures towards a vehicle of the Syrian Democratic Forces fighters in Raqqa's al-more
次のスライドショー
Queen Elizabeth opens parliament
Britain's Queen Elizabeth stirred up social media when she opened parliament in a hat looking very much like a European Union flag.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
その他のスライドショー
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.