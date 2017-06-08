エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 06月 9日 04:10 JST

The road to Raqqa

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's somore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position inside a building in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
1 / 13
Smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
2 / 13
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters on their way to Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters on their way to Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters on their way to Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
3 / 13
A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces fighters near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces fighters more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A woman, who fled with others from an Islamic State-controlled area, greets Syrian Democratic Forces fighters near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
4 / 13
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters unload boxes of ammunition near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters unload boxes of ammunition near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters unload boxes of ammunition near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
5 / 13
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter uses a tablet as he sits inside a room in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter uses a tablet as he sits inside a room in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa'more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter uses a tablet as he sits inside a room in the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
6 / 13
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters gather near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters gather near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters gather near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
7 / 13
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand atop of a building near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand atop of a building near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters stand atop of a building near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
8 / 13
Syrian Democratic Forces female fighters gather at the eastern outskirts of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces female fighters gather at the eastern outskirts of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Syrian Democratic Forces female fighters gather at the eastern outskirts of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 13
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position as smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position as smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's soumore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter takes a position as smoke rises from the al-Mishlab district at Raqqa's southeastern outskirts. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
10 / 13
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters unload boxes of ammunition near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces fighters unload boxes of ammunition near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Syrian Democratic Forces fighters unload boxes of ammunition near Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
11 / 13
Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand atop a building at the eastern outskirts of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand atop a building at the eastern outskirts of Raqqa cimore

Reuters / 2017年 6月 8日 Thursday
Fighters from the Kurdish People's Protection Units stand atop a building at the eastern outskirts of Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
12 / 13
Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Talal Silo speaks during a news conference in Hukoumiya village in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Talal Silo speaks during a news conference in Hukoumiya village in Raqqa. more

Reuters / 2017年 6月 7日 Wednesday
Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman Talal Silo speaks during a news conference in Hukoumiya village in Raqqa. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
13 / 13

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa シェア
最初に戻る

次のスライドショー

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital

A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...

2017年 06月 8日
On the UK campaign trail

On the UK campaign trail

On the campaign trail with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and leader of the opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.

2017年 06月 8日
London's Borough Market crime scene

London's Borough Market crime scene

Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.

2017年 06月 8日
London's Borough Market crime scene

London's Borough Market crime scene

Investigators comb over the Borough Market area in London looking for evidence after the weekend attack that killed eight people.

2017年 06月 8日

その他のスライドショー

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング