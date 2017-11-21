The rule of Mugabe
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Devemore
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his election rally, April 1995. REUTERS/Howard Burdimore
Princess Diana talks to Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house, July 1993. REUTERS/Homore
Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church after exchanging their wedding vows, Augmore
Robert Mugabe greets his Palestinian counterpart Yasser Arafat upon his arrival in the capital to attend the Wmore
U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton is escorted by Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe after she arrived at thmore
Presidents Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe talk together after Mandela's three-damore
Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson at the last plenary session of the African-Amemore
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival ceremony at the Palace of more
Motorists line up at a fuel station to get a ration of gasoline as Zimbabwe grappled with an acute three-monthmore
Robert Mugabe speaks at an election rally in Bindura, April 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Robert Mugabe arrives in a helicopter at a rally held in Chitumgwiza stadium, June 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Zimbabweans line up at Sadza village south of Harare to cast their vote in elections that posed the first thremore
Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton, his wife Sara and their six-month-old daughter Madeline look at their hmore
A woman holds a loaf of white bread and its cost of Z$45,000 ($ 0.45) in Harare, as Zimbabwe suffered with thmore
Customers walk towards empty shelves inside a supermarket in Harare, July 2007. Zimbabwe's government threatenmore
Robert Mugabe sits before an EU-Africa summit in Lisbon, December 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A woman walks past election graffiti in Harare, March 2008. "Bob" refers to Mugabe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawamore
A woman suffering from the symptoms of cholera is taken in a wheelbarrow to a clinic in Harare, December 2008.more
Robert Mugabe lights the independence flame during the 29th Independence Celebrations at the National Stadium more
Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Unmore
The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, Amore
Robert Mugabe speaks to his wife Grace during the funeral of his sister, Bridget, in the village of Zvimba, Jamore
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, November 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, November 20more
Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 2017. REUTERS/Philimon more
Delegates celebrate after Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the rulinmore
Robert Mugabe meets with senior members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and police at State House in Harare, Nomore
Protesters calling for Robert Mugabe to resign attend a prayer meeting outside parliament in Harare, November more
