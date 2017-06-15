The vigilantes fighting Boko Haram
A member of the local militia group, otherwise known as CJTF, Adamu Mohammed, 23, poses for a portrait in a comore
Dala Ishami Angwala, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram, sits for a portrait in a compound inmore
Mohammed Ambali, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Jakanama, 30. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Bukar Barma, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Ali, 21. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Ada, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Baaka Ahmed, 25. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mahmud Mohammed, 25. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Alkali Adamu, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram, wears a shirt with an inscription. REUTERmore
Bashir Ali, 22. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Mohammed Ada, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Grema Ali, 20. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Dala Ishami Angwala, who was injured during a gun battle with Boko Haram. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
Abubakar Mohammed, 24. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye
