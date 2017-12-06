エディション:
Thousands flee California wildfires

A firefighter stomps out small embers on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Embers continue burning near a home that was damaged during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A wildfire burns on the hills of Ventura County as night falls and the winds calm near Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Firefighters battle flames from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Firefighters deliver water to a smouldering apartment building after a wind-driven wildfire swept into the city of Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A horse which was left behind after an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, is seen in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
The remains of a home are seen in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A local man tries to cope and prays during an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
The remains of homes are seen in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A firefighter sprays water on the remains of the Hawaiian Village apartments after a wind-driven wildfire swept into the city of Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Flames tower over palm trees from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A fire truck heads to another call as a house burns during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A real estate sign post is seen next to the remains of a home, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes lost in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Emergency crews block a roadway as flames spread from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Embers spread across a roadway from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Burned up trees glow red in the dark in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Local residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Smoke rises into the night sky as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
A home's remains are seen, next to a burnt out truck, after they were destroyed, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Downtown is darkened by a power outage with smoke rising in the distance as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres in Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Firefighters battle a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A burned truck smolders on a country road at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
A house burns to the ground during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Firefighters battle a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Ventura policemen leave a neighborhood after checking a home as strong winds carry a wildfire into Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
A home burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
The remains of a home are seen, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Property burns at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
A house burns in the background as a man talks on his phone and walks down the street amid a wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
Property burns at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Ventura policemen put out spot fires with their boots while checking a burning neighborhood as strong winds carry a wildfire into Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / 2017年 12月 6日 Wednesday
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
Embers blow from burned trees as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / 2017年 12月 5日 Tuesday
