Thousands flee California wildfires
A firefighter stomps out small embers on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Losmore
A weather vane is pictured on a ranch during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, imore
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyomore
Embers continue burning near a home that was damaged during the Creek Fire in the San Fernando Valley north ofmore
A wildfire burns on the hills of Ventura County as night falls and the winds calm near Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Bmore
A fire crew passes a burning home during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters battle flames from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula. REUTmore
Firefighters deliver water to a smouldering apartment building after a wind-driven wildfire swept into the citmore
A horse which was left behind after an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in themore
Embers blow from a tree shortly before it fell down near burned cars as strong winds push the Thomas Fire acromore
The remains of a home are seen in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagmore
A local man tries to cope and prays during an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon areamore
The remains of homes are seen in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A firefighter sprays water on the remains of the Hawaiian Village apartments after a wind-driven wildfire swepmore
Flames tower over palm trees from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTmore
A fire truck heads to another call as a house burns during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blamore
A real estate sign post is seen next to the remains of a home, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-drmore
Firefighters battle to save one of many homes lost in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel more
Emergency crews block a roadway as flames spread from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Firmore
Embers spread across a roadway from a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire in Santa Paula. more
Burned up trees glow red in the dark in Sylmar. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
Local residents react as numerous homes burn on a hillside during a wind driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mmore
Smoke rises into the night sky as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paulamore
A home's remains are seen, next to a burnt out truck, after they were destroyed, during a wind-driven wildfiremore
Downtown is darkened by a power outage with smoke rising in the distance as strong winds push the Thomas Fire more
Firefighters battle a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevimore
A burned truck smolders on a country road at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acmore
A house burns to the ground during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Firefighters battle a Santa Ana wind-driven brush fire called the Thomas Fire near Ventura. REUTERS/Gene Blevimore
Ventura policemen leave a neighborhood after checking a home as strong winds carry a wildfire into Ventura. REmore
A home burns as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REUTERS/David more
The remains of a home are seen, after it burned to the ground, during a wind-driven wildfire in Ventura. REUTEmore
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire acmore
Property burns at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REmore
A house burns in the background as a man talks on his phone and walks down the street amid a wildfire in Ventumore
Property burns at night as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula. REmore
Ventura policemen put out spot fires with their boots while checking a burning neighborhood as strong winds camore
The burned remains of crashed cars are seen at night on a country road as strong winds push the Thomas Fire acmore
Embers blow from burned trees as strong winds push the Thomas Fire across thousands of acres near Santa Paula.more
