Thousands flee erupting volcano

Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
