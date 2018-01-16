Thousands flee erupting volcano
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south omore
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Strimore
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUmore
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTEmore
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUmore
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
Mayon Volcano spews ash, as it is pictured from Legazpi, Albay. via REUTERS
