Thousands flee erupting volcano
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province. The Pmore
A view of Mount Mayon volcano as it erupted anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay promore
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, Philimore
A farmer works on a rice farm while Mount Mayon volcano spews ash during a new eruption in Daraga, Albay provimore
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province. REUmore
Lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REmore
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo more
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mmore
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Rmore
A resident and his water buffalo walk at a river, while the Mayon volcano spews ash in Guniobatan, Albay Provimore
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south omore
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Amore
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Strimore
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUmore
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTEmore
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUmore
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
