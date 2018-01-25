エディション:
Thousands flee erupting volcano

Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province. The Philippines has raised the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province. The Philippines has raised the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A view of Mount Mayon volcano as it erupted anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
A view of Mount Mayon volcano as it erupted anew, from Our Lady of the Gate Parish church in Daraga, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A farmer works on a rice farm while Mount Mayon volcano spews ash during a new eruption in Daraga, Albay province. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
A farmer works on a rice farm while Mount Mayon volcano spews ash during a new eruption in Daraga, Albay province. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
Lava flows from the crater of Mount Mayon volcano during a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2018年 1月 25日 Thursday
Lava flows from the crater of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / 2018年 1月 24日 Wednesday
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Camalig, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

Reuters / 2018年 1月 22日 Monday
Students passes through the rice paddy as they run away from cascading volcanic materials from the slopes of Mayon Volcano in Guinobatan, Albay province, south of Metro Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
A view of the Mayon Volcano after a new eruption in Legazpi city, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Rhadyz Barcia
A resident and his water buffalo walk at a river, while the Mayon volcano spews ash in Guniobatan, Albay Province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 23日 Tuesday
A resident and his water buffalo walk at a river, while the Mayon volcano spews ash in Guniobatan, Albay Province. REUTERS/Stringer
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
Reddish glow of lava drifting towards southwest part of Mayon volcano in Camalig town, Albay province, south of Manila. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 17日 Wednesday
A farmer gets his calf to bring to the nearest evacuation centre after Mayon Volcano spews ashes in Camalig, Albay province. REUTERS/Stringer
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
A soldier uses a megaphone to convince residents to evacuate after Mayon volcano erupted anew. REUTERS/Stringer
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Clouds partially cover Mayon volcano's crater as it spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Evacuees with their belongings on a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Soldiers assist residents to board a military truck as they prepare to depart to the evacuation center. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
The Mayon volcano spews a column of ash. REUTERS/Stringer
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2018年 1月 15日 Monday
The Mayon volcano's crater glows, as it is pictured from Daraga, Albay. Romulo Quinto Ceneta/via REUTERS
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Residents with their belogings wait for a military truck to evacuate. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2018年 1月 16日 Tuesday
Soldiers and residents are seen on a military truck departing to evacuation centers. REUTERS/Stringer
