Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire
A resident reacts as he attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estmore
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi.more
A resident reacts after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijijimore
Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slmore
Residents attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobi.more
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobmore
Residents watch as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of more
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in Southlands estate of Nairobi. Rmore
A resident attempts to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Nairobmore
Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji smore
Residents pour water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slum in Southlands estamore
A resident watches as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Southlands estate of Naimore
A resident attempts to salvage belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in the Smore
A resident stands gather near her salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijmore
Residents react after running out of water as they attempt to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Kijiji smore
A resident stands near her salvaged belongings as houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slums in more
Residents gather near their salvaged belongings as their houses burn in a fire that broke out at the Kijiji slmore
次のスライドショー
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Korean hockey diplomacy
North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.
Thousands flee erupting volcano
The Philippines raises the alert level at its Mayon volcano, prompting authorities to close all schools and urge residents to stay indoors.
その他のスライドショー
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Carnival in Venice
Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.
Turkish forces push into Syria
Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.
Korean hockey diplomacy
North and South Korean hockey players will form a unified women's team at the Pyeongchang Olympics.