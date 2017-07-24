エディション:
日本
写真 | 2017年 07月 25日 03:55 JST

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS

Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
2 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 20
Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS

Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
5 / 20
People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
6 / 20
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 Tuesday
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
7 / 20
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Wamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
8 / 20
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
9 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
12 / 20
People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS

People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 Monday
People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislationmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS

People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS

A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS

People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zucmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 Friday
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's amendments to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS

Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 Thursday
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's amendments to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
もう一度見る
次を見る
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

次のスライドショー

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

2017年 07月 24日
Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.

2017年 07月 22日
Toilet paper brides

Toilet paper brides

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.

2017年 07月 21日
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...

2017年 07月 20日

その他のスライドショー

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province

A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.

North Korea holds mass rally

North Korea holds mass rally

Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town

A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

次のページ

スライドショーランキング