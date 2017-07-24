Thousands protest Polish court overhaul
Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencmore
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more
Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazmore
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more
People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Wamore
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidmore
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more
People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalemore
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislationmore
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kmore
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. more
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zucmore
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczemore
