Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
January 1, 1959: U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista flees Cuba as Fidel Castro (R, waving) and his revolutmore
April 16, 1961: Castro declares his revolution is socialist. The next day, CIA-backed Cuban exiles try to invamore
October 1962: The United States discovers Soviet nuclear missiles on Cuba, leading to a showdown with the Sovimore
April-October 1980: Cuba allows 125,000 people to travel to the United States from the port of Mariel in what more
December 1991: The Soviet Union, Cuba's biggest benefactor, collapses, touching off an economic crisis from whmore
August-September 1994: More than 35,000 people leave Cuba in fragile boats, headed for the United States. REUTmore
March 1999: The Clinton administration approves a two-game exhibition series between the Baltimore Orioles andmore
September 1998: Five Cuban intelligence officers, known as the "Cuban Five," are arrested and later convicted more
November 1999: Cuban child Elian Gonzalez is rescued from a capsized boat near the Florida coast, as he, his mmore
2002: In the months after September 11, portions of the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, which opened in 1903, are tmore
2004: Following George W. Bush's re-election, Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice declares Cuba to be one of tmore
July 31, 2006: Fidel Castro, seen here being visited by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, provisionally turns more
February 24, 2008: The National Assembly elects Raul Castro to formally replace the ailing Fidel. REUTERS/Prenmore
December 10, 2013: Barack Obama and Raul Castro shake hands at a state memorial service for Nelson Mandela. REmore
December 2014: Cuba releases Alan Gross, 65, who had been imprisoned in Cuba for five years. Cuba convicted thmore
2013: Cuban and U.S. officials begin secret talks brokered in part by Pope Francis, and hosted in Canada and Vmore
January 16, 2015: The United States rolls out a sweeping set of measures to significantly ease sanctions on Cumore
July 1, 2015: Barack Obama announces formal diplomatic relations will resume, with embassies reopening in Washmore
August 14, 2015: U.S. Marines raise the American flag at the embassy in Cuba for the first time in 54 years, smore
March 21, 2016: Barack Obama makes a historic trip to Cuba, the first visit by a sitting U.S. president since more
August 31, 2016: The first scheduled commercial passenger flight from the United States to Cuba in more than hmore
June 16, 2017: President Donald Trump ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdmore
