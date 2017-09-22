Today in Sports
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is tackled out of bounds against the San Francisco 49ers during the more
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is out at second base as Chicago White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncamore
New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid makes a glove save during the second period of the game against the Monmore
India's captain Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya (R) celebrate the dismissal of Australia's captain Steven Smith more
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (gestures after hitting a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in thmore
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker and Washington Nationals manager Dusty Baker react during a lineup discusmore
Marin Cilic of team Europe in action against Frances Tiafoe of team World on the first day of the Laver Cup. Rmore
Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu is called safe on a double during the third inning as Houston Astromore
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the second one day international match against Australia. REUTmore
Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones reacts to a high pitch in the second inning against the Minnesota Tmore
Jason Day blasts out of the sand onto the 18th green during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tourmore
Salford Red Devils' Ryan Lannon tackles St Helens' Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook during Super 8s' in Salford, Britmore
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley scores a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Ramore
Wesley Frazan (top), Douglas (L) of Fluminense, Jose Francisco Cevallos (10) and Anderson Julio (R) of LDU de more
Joseph Parker and Hughie Fury pose ahead of the press conference for their match in Manchester, Britain. Actiomore
The cap and glove of Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario shows support for the people of Puerto Rico afmore
次のスライドショー
Best of the U.S. Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
World Aquatics Championships
Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.
その他のスライドショー
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.