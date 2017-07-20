Toilet paper brides
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show in, Manhamore
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more
Models are pictured backstage wearing wedding dresses made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERmore
Models present wedding dresses made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A model presents a wedding dress made out of toilet paper during a fashion show. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERmore
A designer is pictured backstage fixing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERmore
A model is pictured backstage wearing a wedding dress made out of toilet paper before a fashion show. REUTERS/more
次のスライドショー
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics
A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
Counting of the swans
Young cygnets and swans are counted and have their health assessed during the 'swan upping' census on Britain's River Thames, in a tradition that dates back to...
Cambodian temple joins UNESCO list
Sambor Prei Kuk, or "the temple in the richness of the forest," an archaeological site of ancient Ishanapura, is listed as a UNESCO world heritage site.
その他のスライドショー
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Earthquake strikes China's remote Sichuan province
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake strikes a remote, mountainous part of China's southwestern province of Sichuan, killing at least 19 people.
North Korea holds mass rally
Pyongyang holds a mass rally to protest U.N. sanctions amid rising tensions over the country's nuclear and missile tests.
Saudi security forces flatten old quarter of Shi'ite town
A security campaign against Shi'ite Muslim gunmen in eastern Saudi Arabia has reduced dozens of buildings in the town of Awamiya to husks and forced thousands of residents to flee.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.