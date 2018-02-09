Tonga's bare-chested Olympic flag-bearer
Pita Taufatofua, Tonga's bare-chested flag-bearer for their one-man Winter Olympics team, was given a warm recmore
Cross-country skier Pita Taufatofua emerged from the tunnel covered in body oil and wearing a grass skirt, sanmore
The 34-year-old Taufatofua also carried his country's flag at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro (R) wmore
The flag of Tonga is paraded during the Pyeongchang opening ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
The Australia-born 34-year-old had never seen snow until two years ago but will become just the second athletemore
Having eschewed movie offers and modelling contracts after a telegenic appearance at the Rio Olympics, taekwonmore
Taufatofua (R, seen here competing against Iran's Sajjad Mardani in Rio) had to battle through four Olympic cymore
"It still feels quite strange actually being here because it took me 20 years to get to Rio, (and) just one yemore
The image of Taufatofua -- oiled up, shirtless and wearing a traditional Tongan skirt at the head of the countmore
His appearance at the taekwondo tournament was over quickly, however, with a 16-1 thrashing in his first matchmore
Offers of paid modelling gigs and film roles were swept aside after Rio, however, as Taufatofua pondered his nmore
With no snow in Tonga or near his Brisbane base in Australia, Taufatofua's training regime began with running more
Financing his second Olympic dream was also a constant battle and he started a crowdfunding campaign to pay fomore
Taufatofua's cross-country skiing adventure may only be a quick diversion before he re-focuses on taekwondo, amore
A third successive Olympic appearance at the 2020 summer Games in Tokyo may be on the agenda. "Taekwondo and smore
Pita Nikolas Taufatofua leads his contingent during the athletes' parade at the Rio 2016 opening ceremony. REmore
