Top Google searches of 2017
1: HURRICANE IRMA: The Category 5 storm, which struck the Caribbean in September, devastated housing, power sumore
4: SUPER BOWL: Tom Brady was named the game's most valuable player in the New England Patriots� amazing 34-28 more
6: MAYWEATHER VS MCGREGOR FIGHT: A ruthless Floyd Mayweather scored a 10th round technical knockout over mixedmore
7: SOLAR ECLIPSE: Millions of awestruck Americans cast their gaze skyward in August at the extraordinary sightmore
8: HURRICANE HARVEY: The storm hit Corpus Christi in southern Texas in August but took its greatest toll on Homore
10: FIDGET SPINNER: The spin toy, part stress-reliever, part cure for fidgetiness, swept through middle schoolmore
