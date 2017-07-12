Traditional indigenous racing at the Calgary Stampede
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots races on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarymore
Hand prints are seen on a native horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. Races are womore
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe grabs a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampmore
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation races on one of his horses during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stammore
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation crosses the finish line while racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarmore
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation is seen with one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at themore
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarmore
Kal Jackson of the Piikani Nation comes in for a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary more
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe takes off on a fresh horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarmore
Indigenous horse racers celebrate while crossing the finish line after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races atmore
Chazz Racine of the Blackfoot tribe jumps on his horse during the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampemore
Kal Jackson of Piikani Nation walks one of his horses after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgarmore
Native horse racers take off at the start of the Indigenous Relay Races at the Calgary Stampede. REUTERS/Todd more
Tyler Leather of the Okan North Blackfoots is seen with his horse after racing in the Indigenous Relay Races amore
